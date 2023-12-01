Imran Khan: A victim of Biden administration’s notoriety

Imran Khan, the septuagenarian a former cricketing legend-turned Islamist politician who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has become ensnared in a complex tapestry of political and legal challenges since his removal from the prime ministerial helm. Remaining noticeably absent from public view since his imprisonment in August, Khan is serving a three-year sentence for the improper sale of state-endowed gifts during his tenure from 2018 to 2022.

Imran Khan is currently entangled in an intricate legal morass, contending with a staggering number of cases exceeding 150, ranging from contempt of court to charges encompassing terrorism and incitement of violence. In early August, a watershed moment occurred as he received a three-year sentence for corruption. However, this triumph proved evanescent, with the Islamabad High Court promptly suspending the sentence—a momentary legal reprieve for Khan. Unfortunately, his respite was short-lived, as he faced renewed arrest later in August in connection with the Cipher case and began the trail in jail.

Following his dismissal, he faced charges of publicly disclosing a confidential cable from Pakistan’s ex-ambassador to the United States for political advantage. Khan contends that the diplomatic cable serves as evidence of a conspiracy, purportedly orchestrated by the US in collaboration with Pakistan’s military and political entities, with the aim of ousting him from office.

Despite Khan’s assertions, both US and Pakistani authorities have consistently refuted these allegations. He insists that the cipher case, along with numerous other charges, is a stratagem employed by his adversaries, including the influential military, to sideline him from the political arena.

Nevertheless, the prosecution formally charged Khan after conducting numerous hearings and gathering witness testimonies. Khan’s legal team has vehemently denied the charges, expressing apprehensions about his safety while in jail, given that he has already survived at least two assassination attempts since April 2022.

Abuzar Salman Niazi, a legal expert in Lahore, highlighted that the Islamabad High Court has ordered the government to present “clear, concrete” reasons justifying why the trial should occur within the confines of the jail. Niazi raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the ongoing trial and emphasized that the court has insisted on conducting the hearing in a public manner.

He stated, “Even if the trial eventually transpires in the jail, it will be treated as an open court, ensuring sufficient access for lawyers and media observers to oversee the proceedings”. But the court’s directive doesn’t imply Khan’s imminent release from jail.

As per a leaked classified Pakistani intelligence document disclosed in August, the move to oust Khan was influenced, in part, by pressure from the US government. This pressure stemmed from the displeasure of State Department diplomats, who privately criticized Khan’s “aggressively neutral” stance on the Ukraine conflict. Eleven Democrats in the House of Representatives are urging the State Department to investigate human rights abuses in Pakistan, potentially leading to aid restrictions under the Leahy Act. Their letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken marks a positive shift, especially as the Pakistani military is suppressing political opposition with implicit support from the US.

The letter expresses concern about reports that Khan, currently in prison and undergoing a clandestine trial, could face the death penalty. Khan is confronted with widely discredited charges related to mishandling a cable implicating the US involvement in his removal. The Congress members are urging the State Department to dispatch representatives to monitor Khan’s trial and others facing persecution.

At present, Imran Khan faces ineligibility for participation in the upcoming January elections due to two main factors. Firstly, he must be acquitted of the corruption charges in the graft case, and secondly, the Cipher case charges must either be dismissed, or he should be exonerated from them.

In the upcoming February,2024 elections, Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League party anticipate formidable competition from Khan’s party, given its substantial popularity among the Pakistani populace.

For many years, the Pakistani military has depended on consistent support from the US, receiving both security and financial aid. This aid has been crucial for the military to maintain its influential role in the country’s government. Despite occasional disagreements, especially regarding Pakistan’s support for the Afghan Taliban, the military has aimed to be an ally to US security interests during the Cold War and the US war on terror.

Recently, the US government played a key role in securing a much-needed bailout from the International Monetary Fund for Pakistan. This was part of an agreement that involved purchasing arms for the Pakistani military, intended for use by the Ukrainian military in its conflict with Russia.

The potential halt of this vital US support could have severe consequences for the Pakistani military. Although elections are anticipated next year, Imran Khan, the country’s most popular political leader, is currently imprisoned and barred from participating.

In the prevailing political landscape, there has been a notable surge in terrorist incidents within Pakistan. Additionally, the robust influence of the Afghan-supported Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) poses a formidable challenge. Should Western powers, particularly the United States, choose to disengage from Pakistan without strategic intervention, it is poised to inflict detriment upon the populace. The imperative for Pakistan at this juncture is a resilient democracy, a prospect currently impeded by American’s undemocratic maneuvers for a particular Institute. Consequently, the only recourse for the Pakistani people in confronting this crisis is to coalesce, fostering a strong democratic nation.