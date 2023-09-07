Intensifying anti-Sheikh Hasina propaganda in international media: Unraveling the agenda

In recent times, a concerning trend has emerged in the international media landscape. The propagation of anti-Sheikh Hasina sentiment and relentless criticism of her government’s policies in Bangladesh have intensified. While constructive criticism and the exchange of diverse viewpoints are integral to a healthy democratic discourse, it is essential to distinguish between genuine concerns and orchestrated propaganda campaigns.

The complex political landscape of Bangladesh

Bangladesh, a South Asian nation with a tumultuous political history, has made significant progress in various sectors under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. However, the nation’s political landscape remains deeply polarized, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies often challenging the ruling Awami League. In this context, international actors have increasingly taken sides, aligning themselves with either camp.

The pervasiveness of anti-Sheikh Hasina narratives

One cannot ignore the fact that Bangladesh’s politics are a matter of immense interest to global powers, primarily due to its strategic location and its burgeoning economy. However, this attention has also led to the amplification of anti-Hasina narratives in international media. Several factors contribute to the prevalence of these narratives:

Opposition agenda: The ultra Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies, including some Islamist parties and jihadist groups, have actively sought international support for their cause. They engage in lobbying efforts, drawing on their influence in expatriate communities and diaspora networks, to promote anti-Hasina propaganda. This includes allegations of election rigging and human rights abuses.

Global geopolitical dynamics: Bangladesh’s strategic significance within South Asia has led to interest from major global powers, including China, the United States, and India. International actors may exploit the country’s political divisions to advance their own agendas and interests, thus fueling anti-Hasina narratives.

Media landscape: The digital age has transformed the media landscape, allowing information to be disseminated rapidly across the globe. This speed can sometimes compromise the accuracy and impartiality of reporting. In Bangladesh’s case, selective reporting and misinformation campaigns can distort the international perception of its domestic politics.

The role of NGOs and thinktanks: Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and think tanks often influence international policy decisions. Some of these entities may have specific agendas or biases that impact their assessment of Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Assessing the motivations

To better understand the motivations behind anti-Sheikh Hasina propaganda, it is crucial to examine the broader context:

Political gain: The primary aim of the BNP and its allies is to return to power. By garnering international support and painting the Hasina government as authoritarian or corrupt, they hope to weaken her administration and enhance their own prospects.

Geopolitical competition: Global powers are engaged in a strategic rivalry for influence in South Asia. Bangladesh’s alignment with one camp or the other can impact the regional balance of power. Therefore, there is an incentive for these powers to undermine the current government if it is not aligned with their interests.

Human rights concerns: Some international actors genuinely express concerns about human rights violations or democratic backsliding in Bangladesh, including the rampant abuse of the Digital Security Act (DSA), that continues to intimidate journalist in particular. These concerns are valid and should be addressed transparently by the government. In fact, the government needs to immediately bring all the ongoing cases against journalists filed under DSA into strict scrutiny and take legal action against those who have abused this act in wrongly targeting journalists, particularly for exposing dangerous actions against Bangladesh and the government itself. In this case, government can examine the false case filed under DSA against Blitz editor and internationally acclaimed multi-award-winning anti-militancy journalist Mr. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Mr. Choudhury has been suffering for months for the “crimes” of exposing notoriety of individuals who had particularly engaged in dangerous conspiracy against Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the Bangladesh visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Influence over domestic affairs: International actors may seek to exert influence over Bangladesh’s domestic policies, ranging from economic initiatives to security arrangements. Discrediting the government can be a means to this end. It is a matter of gravest concern that an officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police has pressed charges against Mr. Choudhury despite the fact that the perpetrators of crime, who were exposed in reports published in Blitz had admitted their wrongdoings and crimes in writing. If the authorities concerned would scrutinize the investigation report submitted by CID, this false case would have been dismissed.

Why ignoring anti-Sheikh Hasina propaganda would be suicidal for Bangladesh?

Bangladesh, a nation with a rich history and vibrant democracy, has been at the crossroads of political contention for decades. As the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina faces persistent criticism and anti-Hasina propaganda both domestically and internationally, it is imperative to recognize that ignoring this propaganda could have dire consequences for the country.

The cost of ignorance

In an interconnected world, international perception plays a pivotal role in shaping a nation’s destiny. Ignoring anti-Hasina propaganda might result in a distorted global image of Bangladesh, potentially harming its reputation on the international stage. This could affect foreign investments, trade relations, and diplomatic support.

A stable and positive political environment is crucial for economic growth and attracting foreign investments. Persistent anti-government narratives can create uncertainty among investors, hindering Bangladesh’s economic progress and job creation prospects.

Bangladesh’s geographical location makes it a pivotal player in South Asian geopolitics. Ignoring anti-Hasina propaganda may allow external actors to exploit political divisions, potentially destabilizing the region and adversely impacting Bangladesh’s security.

International scrutiny is often instrumental in safeguarding human rights and promoting democratic values. Ignoring allegations of human rights abuses or democratic backsliding may embolden those who violate these principles.

False narratives and propaganda can spread rapidly in the age of social media. Ignoring these narratives could result in misinformation campaigns gaining traction, ultimately shaping public opinion both nationally and internationally.

Addressing anti-Hasina propaganda

The government must adopt a transparent approach when addressing allegations of human rights abuses or corruption. Independent investigations and clear communication can help debunk false narratives.

Diplomatic engagement with international partners is crucial to address concerns and maintain a positive image on the global stage. Open dialogue can help clarify misperceptions.

To counter allegations of democratic erosion, the government should prioritize strengthening democratic institutions, ensuring free and fair elections, and upholding the rule of law.

Focusing on sustainable economic development and attracting foreign investments can help demonstrate Bangladesh’s commitment to progress and stability.

Initiatives to counter misinformation and promote media literacy can empower citizens to discern fact from fiction, reducing the impact of propaganda.

Ignoring anti-Sheikh Hasina propaganda may have severe consequences for Bangladesh’s stability, economy, and international standing. Addressing these allegations with transparency, engaging diplomatically, and strengthening democratic institutions are essential steps to counter such propaganda. Ultimately, it is in Bangladesh’s best interest to actively address these concerns while upholding democratic values, human rights, and economic growth.

At the same time, it is imperative to note, while the international community has a role to play in advocating for democratic values, human rights, and good governance, it is vital to approach the issue of anti-Sheikh Hasina propaganda in Bangladesh with discernment. Separating genuine concerns from political maneuvers and propaganda campaigns is essential for a nuanced understanding of the country’s complex political landscape. Ultimately, it is up to the people of Bangladesh to determine their political destiny, free from undue external influence and manipulation.