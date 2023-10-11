Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas launch soft war

Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian mega-terror outfit Hamas, under direct financial support from Iran has started soft war with the target of getting anti-Hamas and pro-Israel contents removed from various news sites – whereas they also got success with at least a number of pro-Israel and pro-Jewish sites.

On October 9, 2023, Jewish News Syndicate, after throughout editorial consideration published an article titled ‘Hamas has perpetrated a depraved pogrom’, which was subsequently republished in Arutz Sheva. Surprisingly, just within less than 24 hours, the article in Jewish News Syndicate was removed while on clicking the article link it says: “404 Page not found. We couldn’t find anything at this address. Please check the URL or go to the homepage”. It is unknown why this article has been mysterious removed by this news site.

Then on further search, the article was found on Arutz Shev, Cleveland Jewish News, Columbus Jewish News, Akron Jewish News, Virtual Jerusalem, and our own – Blitz (which was published hours after JNS had removed the article).

We don’t yet know the mystery behind removal of the above article by Jewish News Syndicate (JNS). One may think – JNS might have by mistake published the article which is penned by a Muslim. Some people might even think, the article contains anti-Semitic and anti-Israel views. Others may even start thinking the article has something in favor of Palestinians terrorists. To clear such confusion, let us read the full article here and below:

In the early hours of October 7, the world witnessed an unprecedented act of terrorism that has left analysts and policymakers grappling with its implications. The Palestinian Hamas, known for its long-standing enmity with Israel, orchestrated a meticulously planned attack that has sent shockwaves across the globe. The audacity of the act was not just in its execution but also in its aftermath – Hamas took to social media platforms to broadcast their heinous crimes in real-time, a tactic eerily reminiscent of the Islamic State (ISIS).

The attack was not merely a military operation aimed at causing destruction; it was a psychological warfare strategy designed to instill fear and chaos among the Israeli populace. The terrorists went beyond the pale, engaging in acts of sexual violence and kidnapping, mirroring the barbaric actions of ISIS. The message was clear: Hamas is willing to stoop to new lows to achieve its nefarious objectives.

The scale of the attack has led some experts to draw parallels with the September 11 attacks on the United States. However, when one considers the demographic differences between the two nations, the October 7 attack stands out as far more devastating. Israel, with a population of just over nine million, has suffered over 900 deaths and counting. To put this in perspective, the equivalent in the United States, with its population of 331 million, would be nearly 30,000 deaths. The number of wounded in Israel has reached 2,000, which translates to over 75,000 in American terms.

For years, a handful of individuals have been sounding the alarm about the rising tide of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment. This propaganda has been disseminated through various channels, including academic institutions, human rights organizations, and even international bodies like the United Nations. The result has been a cognitive tsunami that has engulfed the world in a cloud of falsehoods and distortions.

The rise of anti-Zionism as the new form of anti-Semitism has been facilitated by an unholy alliance between Islamist extremists and Western elites. This coalition has been particularly potent in Muslim-majority countries, where criticism of Israel is often conflated with religious piety.

In Bangladesh, for instance, individuals who dare to speak out against this narrative are branded as traitors and subjected to severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Over the course of more than two decades, I consistently asserted that anti-Zionism had evolved into a modern manifestation of anti-Semitism. I also emphasized that the alliance formed between Islamists, whose animosity toward Jews, Judaism, and the Jewish state was rooted in religious motives rather than territorial disputes, and the Western politically correct elites, constituted an exceptionally perilous partnership. Regrettably, my steadfast stance led to accusations of treason within my homeland, Bangladesh, the world’s third-largest Muslim nation, as well as condemnation from other Muslim nations. I was even falsely labeled a “Zionist spy,” resulting in a seven-year prison sentence, during which I was confined to a Condemned Cell.

Throughout this ordeal, the Muslim media ridiculed me, while the non-Muslim press, including Western and Jewish outlets, remained largely silent, failing to voice any support on my behalf.

In the wake of the attack, there have been demonstrations and statements both in support of and against Hamas. While some countries, including members of the European Union, have suspended funding to Palestine, others have continued to propagate the narrative that Israel is the aggressor. It is worth noting that Israel has always extended a hand of compassion, even to its enemies. The daughter of Ismail Haniya, the head of Hamas, received medical treatment in an Israeli hospital, free of charge.

As Israel prepares for a significant counterattack, the world watches with bated breath. The actions taken in the coming days will not only determine the future of Israel but could also set a precedent for how democracies respond to acts of terrorism.

I read the article total five times. The entire article is harsh criticism of Hamas and Palestinian terrorism. Particularly the last paragraph of the article is important and powerful as it says “As Israel prepares for a significant counterattack, the world watches with bated breath. The actions taken in the coming days will not only determine the future of Israel but could also set a precedent for how democracies respond to acts of terrorism”.

Still the article has been removed by JNS for reasons best known to them. And of course, by deleting this article, JNS has not only set an indecent example of bad journalism, it has also discouraged all other Muslim writers and journalists in the world to never stand in defense of Israel and Jewish populace and never to criticize Palestinians terrorists and Hamas. Of course, by doing so, JNS has given the first victory to Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas in their soft war against Israel and Jews.