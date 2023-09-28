Is Poland throwing Ukraine under the bus?

Simmering tensions between Poland and the Kiev regime may seem rather strange after well over a year and a half of “unconditional support and brotherhood”. However, after the Neo-Nazi junta frontman Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Warsaw for its economic protectionism and blocking of Ukrainian grain imports, Poland was having none of it and responded with an immediate suspension of all arms deliveries. This could escalate tensions between the two major Washington DC vassals, leading to unpredictable behavior from both. It’s important to note that Warsaw and Kiev have varying degrees of (in)dependence and publicly stated support among their geopolitical masters, with Poland often being at odds with the extremist ultra-liberal policies enforced by the political West, while the Neo-Nazi junta is far more compliant, even though its population is no less conservative than their Polish neighbors.

And while neither lacks what’s most important for NATO – rabid, virtually clinical Russophobia – this doesn’t guarantee they will stay off the collision course. It’s important to note that Warsaw has never been comfortable with the political West’s scantily disguised support for both Nazism (post WWII-era) and Neo-Nazism (post-Soviet era) in Ukraine. The sole reason why it has been relatively quiet about this is because Polish strategic planners thought that it was worth it as long as Russia’s interests are hurt. However, Warsaw never forgot what Nazi Germany and its vassals did to the Polish people. With millions killed and tens of millions exposed to a brutal over half a decade-long occupation, Poland was second only to Russia/former Soviet Union in terms of losses and devastation. Precisely the participation of West Ukrainian Nazi collaborators played a comparatively small, yet critical role in the aforementioned war crimes.

However, it seems Warsaw is realizing that the costs are starting to outweigh the benefits. Namely, as the increasingly arrogant Kiev regime, drunk on well over a year and a half of “international” fame (the courtesy of the mainstream propaganda machine), is starting to demand unconditional support while delivering no results in its suicidal fight with a much superior opponent, Poland (which provided billions in financial and military support) is reassessing the situation and weighing its options on how to get any return on investment. This is perhaps best seen in Warsaw’s interest in regions in Western Ukraine, which were occupied by Poland for centuries. And while this interest is still overtly peaceful and of a non-military/noninvasive nature, Warsaw’s covert actions speak of very different plans for the area. The large-scale deployment of Polish troops in the eastern part of the country is perhaps the best indicator of such plans.

And while the Neo-Nazi junta thinks this might be an exaggeration and that it’s “just another inconsequential spat among friends”, Warsaw is making moves that indicate otherwise. Namely, after nearly 11 months of silence on the last year’s incident when an errant missile killed two people in the village of Przewodow, Poland finally confirmed that the weapon in question wasn’t fired by the Russian military (as Kiev kept screaming for close to a year), but by the Neo-Nazi junta forces. For those who don’t remember the controversy, on November 15 at approximately 3:40 PM CET (Central European Time) an air defense missile hit the aforementioned Polish village situated close to the border with Ukraine. The mainstream propaganda machine was quick to blame Moscow, even quoting “senior US intelligence officials” who claimed that “a Russian missile has killed two people in NATO member Poland”. As per usual, no evidence was provided.

The Polish government was somewhat less blunt and didn’t blame Russia directly, but it still issued a statement claiming that a “Russian-produced rocket” fell on the village. Still, while the missile was indeed Soviet/Russian-made, it soon became clear that it was fired by the Kiev regime forces. At the time, I argued that the missile in question was most likely a 5V55K fired from an older S-300 SAM (surface-to-air missile) system such as the P/PS/PT variant, widely used by the Neo-Nazi junta troops. Polish media just confirmed that Warsaw’s investigators determined it was indeed this missile that killed two civilians in Przewodow.

However, the Kiev regime keeps insisting that the missile was Russian and that anyone claiming otherwise is a “conspiracy theorist”. Last year, its foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was all “Russian propaganda” and that “this lesson should have been long learned since the downing of MH17”. Zelensky joined the chorus with calls for the invoking of Article 5 and the start of “a NATO intervention”, because Moscow was supposedly “hitting NATO territory with missiles” and it was “only a matter of time before Russian terror goes further”. Obviously, the Neo-Nazi junta was desperate to get NATO directly involved.

Still, Warsaw, anything but sympathetic toward Russia, never really said that the missile was fired by Moscow, simply deciding to keep this card and pull it out at the most suitable opportunity. It seems the time for that has come and Poland has its eyes set on Western Ukraine. Amid the scandal with the standing ovation for a Nazi in the Canadian Parliament, Warsaw just added oil to the fire by demanding his extradition. Since the Nazi was praised as a “Ukrainian hero” by Zelensky, the Kiev regime will surely see the move as “a stab in the back” and further criticize the Polish government. Still, once again, Warsaw will have none of it and respond in kind.

In the end, Zelensky’s wish to see the involvement of NATO troops may finally come true. However, this might end up being quite different from what he had hoped for, as Poland could simply decide to take whatever it’s interested in and then completely cut off any support for the Neo-Nazi junta, demanding it to renounce its dark roots first. Obviously, Warsaw is perfectly aware this is impossible, as the Kiev regime effectively created a cult following for its Nazi forefathers. Hence, Poland gets to keep the gains while ensuring an exit strategy for itself. However, neither Warsaw nor Kiev seem to understand that they won’t be the ones to decide who gets anything in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said, if anyone were to get involved directly, particularly Poland, their troops would stay there. It’s up to Warsaw to contemplate what that means.