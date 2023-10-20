Joe Biden acknowledges American shortcomings in the war on terror

During his recent visit to Israel, US President Joe Biden expressed his understanding of the “shock, pain, and rage” felt by Israelis in the wake of the recent attacks. He also issued a caution, emphasizing the importance of seeking justice without being consumed by rage. Drawing on America’s own experiences, he suggested that while pursuing justice after the 9/11 attacks, the United States made mistakes.

President Biden’s intention may have been to highlight both the successes and failures of the United States, with the hope that this perspective would resonate with Israelis, particularly in the aftermath of attacks launched by Hamas from Gaza, which resulted in significant casualties.

His remarks also appeared to be a call for moderation, urging Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to reconsider their response, which has led to a high death toll in Gaza. Biden’s message conveyed the idea that the conflict might be long and challenging.

According to Peter Neumann, a professor of security studies at King’s College London, President Biden has evolved in his approach to foreign interventions. He has become skeptical about the war on terror, which he believes was, for the most part, a mistake.

While it remains unclear which specific errors made by US policymakers Biden was referencing, many lessons from these past decisions could serve as warnings for Israeli policymakers. One significant error was the lack of focus in the US response to 9/11. The broad and indiscriminate “war on terror” that followed committed the US to an enduring battle against an ill-defined enemy, ultimately proving exhausting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to eliminate Hamas, akin to how ISIS-Gaza operates, may lack a strategic plan for military victory. Crushing an ideology, as with Hamas, is a complex task, and Biden’s warning underscores this challenge.

Another area of concern is the conscious disregard for ethical, legal, and professional standards in the US response to terrorism. This approach led to human rights abuses, such as those associated with Guantánamo Bay, CIA renditions, and torture. It not only demoralized supporters but also proved counterproductive, as it contributed to the recruitment of extremists.

President Biden’s warning to Israel also highlights the need to assess their own capabilities realistically. The overly ambitious goals of the war on terror led to the misjudgment of available resources, as seen in the nation-building effort in Afghanistan and the invasion of Iraq, with far-reaching consequences for regional and global security.

Furthermore, the rejection of overtures from countries like Syria and Iran in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 has resulted in these nations becoming bitter enemies of both the US and Israel, potentially complicating the current crisis.

Biden’s message might have been a reminder of how international sympathy for the US post-9/11 eventually waned, cautioning that the dynamics have shifted, and not all countries will unconditionally support Israel. It’s a lesson the US learned the hard way, and Israel should be cautious not to fall into the same trap.

President Biden concluded by emphasizing that the majority of Palestinians do not align with Hamas and that Hamas does not represent the entire Palestinian people. Shortly thereafter, he departed for Washington.