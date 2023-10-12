LA Times Muslim reporter hides Hamas beheading babies

Adam Elmahrek, an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who primarily covers California’s cannabis industry, has stirred controversy by disputing claims about Hamas atrocities during the recent conflict between Israel and the Palestinian territories. Despite not covering Israel for the newspaper, Elmahrek took to social media to challenge reports of Hamas beheading infants and children during their terrorist assault on Israel.

Elmahrek questioned the veracity of the reports, labeling them “unverified” and “sensational”. He suggested that the sole source behind these claims was the Israeli military, which he implied was known to spread disinformation. His comments drew attention to the matter on social media, leading to questions about his involvement, given his unrelated beat as a journalist.

It’s worth noting that just an hour before Elmahrek’s remarks, French journalist Margot Haddad had confirmed the gruesome acts by Hamas, citing shocking images and accounts from brave foreign journalists. Subsequent reports from major news outlets like CBS News and CNN also corroborated these horrific events. CNN’s Nic Robertson described the victims as men, women, and children with bound hands who were shot, executed, and even decapitated.

Elmahrek, who identifies as a “Palestinian citizen of Israel” and has been critical of Israel’s policies, refrained from acknowledging the later confirmation of these events. Instead, he argued that journalists would have “blood on our hands” if they reported on these claims, as they were still unverified.

His stance on this issue reflects a broader trend of what some perceive as soft coverage of Hamas by certain left-leaning media outlets following the recent conflict. MSNBC, for example, has faced criticism for referring to Hamas members as “militants” or “fighters” despite their well-documented terrorist activities.

Elmahrek’s history of anti-Israel activism is well-documented, and his signing of an open letter criticizing US media’s coverage of Palestine in 2021 garnered attention. In the letter, Israel was accused of operating an “apartheid system” and a “regime of ethnic supremacy”. The letter also discouraged journalists from asking Palestinians about their support for violence or Hamas rockets.

While Elmahrek’s personal views are evident, the Los Angeles Times did not comment on the matter. However, it’s notable that the newspaper removed a mention of Hamas terrorists raping Israeli women from a column, stating that such reports were unsubstantiated. Elmahrek used this correction as an example of the misinformation circulating in mainstream media during this period.

Elmahrek’s skepticism about reports of Hamas atrocities and his previous anti-Israel activism have raised questions about his objectivity as a journalist, especially given his unrelated role covering California’s cannabis industry. The issue reflects the broader debate about media coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict.