Mainstream media’s Palestinian blind spots

Before our readers digest the content of this article let me remind you of some confusing but factual information which you will find of relevance given the subject matter of the article.

There are two Palestinian Charters, the first originated by the Palestinian National Council in 1964 amended 1968 and secondly the Palestinian Hamas charter of 1988 both in Arabic. The paradox is that the Arabic language contains no sound for nor letter ‘P’ and thus Palestinians in their mother tongue never use or pronounce the word Palestinian. They call themselves Filastins which is Arabic for Philistines. There are two definitions for this collective ‘extinct invaders from Asia Minor’ or ‘uncouth, uncultured heathens’. The latter definition is way apt for those who today identify as Palestinians as shall be explained.

The Palestinian Israel conflict is the subject of totally disproportionate and rabidly biased coverage by western mainstream media. The negative and critical bias is directed at Zionists, Israel and her supporters whilst the overwhelming sympathy is for the ‘Palestinian cause’ and support for their unfounded claims. Israel is depicted as the demonic villain and the Palestinians as the poor victims. Myths have morphed into facts and antisemitic ideology has infected the dialogue knowingly facilitated by the likes of the BBC, CNN and Al Jazeera.

It is not only the media who expose an undignified hostility to Israel. The United Nations takes a very similar position as per the number of anti-Israeli resolutions frequently debated and passed. The only Jewish state in the world is subject to a level of unwarranted hatred experienced by no other nation state from the very organization established to maintain equilibrium among member nations. The United Nations is truly the Theatre of the Absurd.

Abba Eban, Israel’s first ambassador to the UN stated that “if Algeria introduced a resolution declaring that the earth was flat and Israel had flattened it, the Resolution would pass by a vote of 164 to 13 with 26 abstentions”.

Recently and somewhat ironically, a virulently anti-Israeli ‘human rights’ organization exposed the moral indecency of the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. Normally mainstream media and the UN would be giving this organization saturation exposure for highlighting anything negative about Israel but in this case only blind eyes and deaf ears.

B’Tselem is an ultra-left-wing political organization based in Israel and in essence as one can easily ascertain from their website indulges in an anti-Jewish state agenda. Founded in 1989 any political activist fully comprehends that their anti-Israel reporting is based with little or no context relating to the events they concentrate on exposing. As long as the Jewish State of Israel can be criticized, that is fair game for B’Tselem. However, a report exposing Palestinian human rights abuses has by error or design been published by them. Naturally mainstream media, the United Nations and the usual human rights organizations always bashing Israel have ignored the report as it is remarkably highly critical of the two governing totalitarian, Palestinian dictatorships in the West Bank and Gaza.

The report of May 9, analyses data pertaining to death penalties and executions perpetrated within the Palestinian territories by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas. For Palestinian supporters and mainstream media, the statistics make unpalatable reading and best ignored which they obviously have been. The statistics date from 1995 to 2023 and identifies 299 death sentences on Palestinians. Hamas paramilitaries have executed 14 without trial and 30 more were executed by the Hamas Government but there are no records of validating how many trials were undertaken. The Palestinian Authority have executed 13 Arab Palestinians but again we don’t know if any received a trial.

Further footnotes referring to others executed in addition to the 57 noted above reveal that 8 were murdered in custody; a further 8 still missing presumed killed and 17 murdered by the military branch of Hamas because of or during failed operations against Israel. Thus another 33 Arab Palestinians executed without trial bringing the total number to 90. My additional research concluded that the true numbers of executions during the same period was probably 110.

I have been politically engaged in the Israel, Arab – Palestinian issue for two decades and I can assure our Blitz readers and the thousands who follow me on social media , that mainstream media has never, I repeat never, reported on this aspect of the conflict other than perhaps a minor online revelation. Certainly nothing of substance worthy of investigation.

Why is it that none of these executions has ever been exposed by any of our regular mainstream media channels? These internal executions, most without any sense of justice for the nameless victims have been completely and utterly ignored. This scandal really underlines the moral depravity not only of the Palestinians but all those in mainstream media charged with the responsibility of reporting within this geography. For a moment, just reflect on the hours of news devoted to the very recent self-enforced death of Khadar Adnan the Arab terrorist who went on hunger strike and never made it. The anti-Israel bias infecting the media ensured this death received thousands of hours of global reporting. Need one elaborate.

Innocent children living under Palestinian rule suffer similarly and still the media ignores their plight as child abuse perpetrated by Palestinian Arabs does not suit their pro-Palestinian agenda. We are always made aware of children killed in Israeli military action. What we are not made aware of is the fact that these children are used as human shields during the firing of missiles from apartment buildings by Palestinian terrorists. Indeed, when civilians are known to be in a target area, the IDF actually inform the residents to allow them to escape. The Palestinian propaganda machine supported by MSM gets into full swing blaming Israel for these killings whereas in truth the children should be given total protection from these missile launchers by those firing them.

As Golda Meir stated “there will only be peace when the Palestinians love their children more than they hate Jews”.

Mainstream media are very selective on what Palestinian child deaths they report and which to ignore.

There are thousands of Palestinian children, many victims of sexual, physical and mental abuse, and mostly abandoned by or taken from their families, used as slave labor by Hamas in the construction of underground tunnels.

Research has verified that such Dickensian practices were and still are part of the totalitarian society enforced by the Islamist rulers in Gaza and up to 200 hundred children have died under forced labor conditions. Anyone of you can do a simple Google search and you will discover the extent of these child atrocities.

As with the executions of Arab Palestinians noted above, these barbarities have gone unreported and one has to question the professional competencies, the political ideologies, the obvious cowardice, and the intellectual abilities of all those journalists working for mainstream media reporting on the Palestinians during the last two decades.

The scandal is not only about the atrocities that have been perpetrated by the morally indecent Arab Palestinian leaders but also the desire of mainstream media to ignore such atrocities.

Mohammed Mansour an eminent Arab psychologist has written several reports on child victims of sexual abuse in both Gaza and the West Bank and his conclusions are startling. He estimates that one third of Palestinian children have been subjected to sexual abuse. Child rape from family members and non-family pedophiles is at proportions unparalleled in any society. Are mainstream media interested? Of course not.

Principle 2, Declaration of the Rights of the Child as per UN General Assembly Resolution 1386 (X1V), 20th November 1959 states

“The child shall enjoy special protection, and shall be given opportunities and facilities, by law and by other means, to enable him to develop physically, mentally, morally, spiritually and socially in a healthy normal manner and in conditions of freedom and dignity”.

Before those Palestinian children were sent to their deaths digging tunnels; before they were used as human shields and before they were sexually and physically abused, they were all indoctrinated with the 1964 and 1988 Palestinian Charters demanding Jew extermination, repeating Nazi ideology.

The United Nations actually have employed a special rapporteur ‘on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories’ – Francesca Albanese who has been in the role for some years. Clearly, she is very bad at her job but the United Nations would not have employed someone with the required competencies for the role. Oh Ms. Albanese why doth thou not protest at the behaviors committed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas? Why is your wrath aimed only at the behavior of the Jewish State?

How can it be that journalists such as the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen who have been reporting on this conflict for decades, have failed to report on these human atrocities?

The silence from the UN ‘special rapporteur’ and mainstream media is deafening as is the silence from Amnesty and Human Rights organizations. And silence is assent.

I believe that the definition noted above of Palestinians being uncouth, uncultured heathens is entirely appropriate, don’t you?

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are solely of the author and may not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of this newspaper