Nakba, a myth being morphed into facts

For simply having a ‘secret’ meeting with an Israeli Minister, the Foreign Minister of Libya, Najla El Mangoush was removed from her post and had to flee for her safety to Turkey. When this news was exposed to the Libyan public, warring factions temporarily forgot their internal conflict, protests and riots erupted further damaging what remains of the broken Libyan infrastructure and Libyan government ministers prostrated themselves like subservient, sycophantic stooges pleading ignorance and begging forgiveness to unelected Palestinian officials in Libya. The Uriah Heep sentiments were less to do with Libya’s Palestinian support but everything to do with ensuring funding from those who themselves fund the Palestinians.

The Libyan civil war between 2011 and 2020 was estimated to have killed 25,000 Libyans and thrice that number injured. The aftermath of that conflict currently continues and although ignored by a disinterested western media has resulted in political deadlock and thousands more deaths as armed militias spar for power.

The fact that Libyans, albeit temporarily set aside their domestic issues and concentrated their hysterical venom on a previously respected and competent foreign minister for her Israeli liaison verifies just how successful anti-Jewish state propaganda within Libyan society has been. It actually puppets the success of the Nazi propaganda campaign in the 1930’s. Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s propaganda minister understood the human psyche, specifically the underprivileged, the vulnerable and the intellectually retarded. Moreover, he indoctrinated those within such human parameters with subjects that they would best relate. In the case of the Germans it was antisemitism reached to the level of the attempted extermination of a race. Industrialized genocide was normalized which could not have been achieved without weaponized propaganda.

After the horrors of the Holocaust, the defeated Germans having been subservient tools of Nazism had to experience a de Nazification, cleansing re-education process. In order to achieve any Israeli Palestinian peace certain populations within the Arab Muslim world such as the Libyans and the Palestinians themselves, need to follow a similar human trajectory as the post war Nazis. Some within the Arab Muslim world have successfully achieved that objective and it is clear this process is being gradually rolled out but there is much to do.

The Palestinian conflict has been a ‘cause celebre’ for the Arab and non-Arab Muslim world since the 1960’s. The proposed annihilation of Israel by Arab states started with Israel’s independence in 1948 but the Palestinians were the strategic Muppets used to achieve that objective. Given the close Arab connection to Nazism during WW2 it was obvious to all that the Arabs would use similar ideology in an attempt to finish what the Nazis started. The Grand Mufti hoped he could exterminate Jewish communities in the Middle East during the Nazi reign and whilst not achieving that objective nevertheless many Jewish communities were slaughtered and nearly one million ethnically cleansed from Arab countries where they had a presence for centuries. This indeed was the real ‘Nakba’ – not the false narrative alluding to the ethnic cleansing of Arabs from Israel, but the ethnic cleansing of Jews from Arab countries. The Nakba is yet another example of myths being told so often that the myths have morphed into facts.

Vile propaganda became the most successful weapon in the Palestinian armory to the extent the false Palestinian narrative has been adopted as the truth. However, it is becoming increasingly apparent that Arab countries themselves are challenging the Palestinian claims and their cause. Normalizing relationships with the Jewish state are occurring. Libya clearly was not anywhere near ready to make that giant leap as their former Foreign Minister was exploring, unlike like Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Chad. Incredibly Saudi Arabia is certainly heading in that direction too.

Geopolitical, defiance and economic factors are driving this political metamorphosis originated by Trump’s Abraham Accords amid concerns about Iranian Shia expansionism. This is worrying for the Palestinians as they are being relegated from the number one issue on the Arab agenda, a position they had retained for decades.

The economic benefits derived from enhanced relations with Israel by Morocco and the UAE are staggering and dual tourism is booming as are technological, agricultural and military spending. Statistically, month on month bilateral outward and inward investment is at record breaking, dollar levels once only promoted and dreamt of by those with over exaggerated hopes and expectations. The economic benefits have been remarkable as has the recognition of defiance support, military cooperation and a driving need to educate Moroccans and Israelis of their former thriving historical religious ties.

The Moroccan government must take full credit for the courage of their convictions and reversing years of anti-Jewish state propaganda. Before committing to normalizing ties, certain educational issues underwent and are still undergoing a complete revision. The governments of both Morocco (and the UAE) were sufficiently intelligent and politically astute to realize that after decades of promoting Jew hatred in their curriculum, indoctrinating generation after generation, immediate change to the curriculum was an absolute requirement before normalization occurred.

Both countries achieved this objective with little or no opposition although the global anti-Jewish state mob waxed lyrical about some minor Islamic extremists protesting and a Moroccan football player waving a Palestinian flag at the World Cup. The progressive ‘anti-Jewish Jews’ and naturally those representing BDS and Amnesty were given saturation coverage on the BBC, Al Jazeera and CNN about Moroccan duplicity upon the Palestinians and how this short-term Israeli public relations win was bound to fail. Oh, how wrong have these merchants of doom been. Their rabid hatred paralleled only by their intellectual imbecility has been exposed.

Both the UAE and Morocco have erased references to antisemitism in all educational texts and although, quite rightly criticism of Israel appears in media debates, pro-Israel views are now permitted as a matter of course. There is equilibrium where none existed previously and Moroccans are being educated and gaining familiarity with their rich Jewish history.

Now let’s turn our attention to the Palestinians who have been fed a diet of Nazism since their formation in the early 1960’s. The Palestinian National Council Charter of 1968 and the Palestinian Hamas Charter of 1988 are pure Nazi ideological documents promoting extermination of Jews. Palestinian children are indoctrinated via the education system to abide by the principles stated within the charters no different from the young Nazis that characterized the period between 1934 and 1945 in Germany. Brain washing of children to hate those of a different race with the objective of extermination of that race must surely provide the greatest barrier to a peaceful solution. Just like those Moroccans and Emiratis whose transition has been painless, accepted and welcomed resulting in personal and economic advances, advantages and benefits, the Palestinians (and Libyans) must surely similarly transition to ensure moral decency and geopolitical wellbeing. Their reluctance to do so is unsurprising but other Arab leaders will eventually force their hand.

Before concluding this article, a breaking news story drew my attention and re-emphasized my understanding that Saudi are willing to normalize relations with Israel but they too want to firstly eradicate antisemitic texts from their curriculum which numerous sources suggest they are doing. I cite as follows.

“Israelis on an Air Seychelles flight to Tel Aviv had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia following mechanical issues. Saudi – which has no diplomatic ties with Israel – warmly welcomed and hosted 128 Israelis overnight until they could board a flight home to Israel”.

No less than 18 months ago, this event would not have been permitted. Today, it’s a promising sign that peace is possible and the Saudis are showing promising signals.

On arriving home, the Israelis were absolutely delighted with the friendliness, hospitality and assistance provided by the Saudis during their unexpected stay. A sign of things to come no doubt.