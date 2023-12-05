Drago Bosnic Image: Agencies

On December 2, South Front reported that Alexander Soros, son of the infamous American neoliberal extremist oligarch George Soros, made an agreement with the Neo-Nazi junta that would compel the latter to allocate 400 km² of Ukrainian land for the disposal of hazardous chemical waste. The deal between Soros and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak was reported by French journalist Jules Vincennes, who cited data from an anonymous source from the Kiev regime’s Ministry of Agriculture. The agreement was reportedly reached at the meeting held on November 7. It should be noted this is certainly not the first time Soros is making deals with Nazis (or, to be exact, their Neo-Nazi ideological and literal descendants in this particular case).

The South Front’s report further points out that the memorandum signed by the Head of the Presidential Office and the decree of the Kiev regime frontman Volodymyr Zelensky allocated 400 km² of Ukrainian chernozem (extremely fertile black soil) in Ternopil, Khmelnitsky and Chernivtsi oblasts (regions) for the disposal of hazardous waste of several US companies indefinitely and free of charge. This includes chemical, pharmaceutical and oil companies such as Dow Chemical, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, Vitol and Sanofi. The Ministry of Agriculture was asked to coordinate the process. Vincennes himself called the decision “fatal”, as it would make these lands unsuitable for growing wheat, but will also cause “irreparable damage” to the ecosystem of these regions.

However, is this really that shocking? Even before NATO brought the Neo-Nazi junta to power, various Ukrainian governments allowed the housing of American biological weapons, a process that has been going on for decades at this point. It was only under Viktor Yanukovich that any Ukrainian government asked about the purpose of these Pentagon-run “biological research facilities“. However, asking the “wrong questions” soon got Yanukovich into a lot of trouble, finally leading to his political demise as he was met with too much “freedom and democracy” back in 2014. After the NATO-orchestrated “Maidan” color revolution, their newly-installed Neo-Nazi puppets started the war in Donbass. The question of American bioweapons in Ukraine wasn’t raised for another eight years.

The Kiev regime had no qualms about exposing tens of millions of regular Ukrainians to unspeakable horrors and biohazards that could’ve easily exploded into an epidemic or possibly even a global pandemic. For them, while officially professing Ukrainian ultranationalism (based on rabid Russophobia), the question of actual sovereignty was completely delegated to their NATO overlords. After all, the latter supported the most extremist Neo-Nazi elements in the Ukrainian society solely for the reasons of complete (neo)colonialist exploitation and usage of Ukraine as a geopolitical springboard against Russia. For nearly a decade, the political West was trying to get Moscow to react violently, which was finally accomplished with the start of the special military operation (SMO).

However, the US-led belligerent power pole didn’t expect the SMO to disrupt their exploitation of Ukraine the way it did. Worse yet (for them), Russia exposed the extent of the political West’s aggression against the world, including the indiscriminate usage of bioweapons against its geopolitical adversaries. The United States and the European Union soon escalated their exploitation of Ukraine by seizing control over anything of worth and transferring it to the political West. This included not only Ukrainian gold and foreign exchange reserves, but also the expedient appropriation of nearly a third of all Ukrainian arable land, amounting to approximately 17 million hectares. Most of the Ukrainian grain was also taken out of the country, allegedly to “feed the world”.

The political West even kept blaming Moscow that it’s supposedly “causing global famine by not allowing the transport of the grain to poor countries”. However, as it turned out, not only was this patently false, as the grain ended up in rich Western and pro-Western countries, but the Kiev regime and NATO used the ships to smuggle weapons to Ukraine (and out of it, it would seem). The “evil Russians” then canceled the effectively meaningless grain deal and proceeded to actually deliver their own agricultural products to other impoverished nations heavily exploited by the political West, oftentimes even free of charge. In the meantime, Ukraine-bound weapons that ended up in the hands of various terrorist and criminal groups only led to more instability in those countries.

All the while, hundreds of thousands of forcibly conscripted Ukrainians were being sent to certain death against a resurgent military superpower, while their wives and children ended up in the US, EU and elsewhere, exposed to all forms of brutal exploitation (including sexual) and other horrors, such as organ harvesting, something from which not even Ukrainian toddlers were spared. Worse yet, child trafficking continues unabated, a process “generously” supported by the political West. Latest reports indicate that even Zelensky’s wife is directly involved in this monstrous practice. However, it doesn’t end there. As the fighting age men are running out, the Neo-Nazi junta is turning to people with severe physical and mental disabilities to fill the ranks as future cannon fodder for a “NATO mission”.

This insanity recently got even worse with the forced conscription of pregnant women, something that the mainstream propaganda machine immediately tried to hide and silence anyone reporting on, as evidenced by the recent attempt to censor the reputable Weekly Blitz for featuring my story about this horrendous practice. The Editor of this Bangladeshi outlet, one of the most prominent in the Muslim world, was personally contacted and “subtly” threatened to remove the article, “or else”. Unfortunately for the mainstream propaganda machine, this only strengthened the resolve of the Weekly Blitz. It’s quite clear that the political West doesn’t want the world to know about the crimes committed against Ukrainians and to what extent these unfortunate people are being exploited.

Although it may seem ironic to many Ukrainians, their only chance for survival is Moscow. As evidenced by the changes occurring in former Ukrainian regions that joined Russia, this is the only way to ensure that the political West’s brutal occupation ends. The only actual danger for the people of Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson oblasts is the near-constant shelling, rocket and missile attacks launched by the Kiev regime forces. As they are slowly falling apart, thanks to insurmountable battlefield losses and an escalating spat with civilian authorities, the military is becoming increasingly desperate, and thus, dangerous for civilians on both sides of the frontline. Numerous Ukrainian POWs have already joined the Russian military, as they understand that’s the only way to end this NATO-orchestrated madness.