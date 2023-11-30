The remote villages of Nagaland hold within their folds tales of a mysterious bearded man with round Gandhi frame spectacles who, according to local folklore, accompanied Lt Gen. Sato during the Japanese campaign in the region. This enigmatic figure is rumored to be none other than Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the revolutionary leader and founder of the Indian National Army (INA). The whispers in kitchens and paddy fields have given rise to legends that suggest Bose’s clandestine visit to Nagaland, leaving behind a trail of stories that intertwine with the broader narrative of the Battle of Kohima during World War II.

At the heart of these rumors lies the village of Ruzazho in the Phek district of Nagaland. Oral accounts, supported by a Ministry of Tourism brochure titled ‘Incredible India – Legacy of Freedom,’ claim that Bose not only visited but also liberated Ruzazho during the INA campaign against the British in 1944. According to the brochure, Bose stayed for ten days in this picturesque village, where over 1000 Naga youths reportedly joined him in the fight against the British. The house where Bose lived and the wooden cot on which he slept are said to be preserved as artifacts, embodying the love and respect the village still holds for Netaji.

The descriptions of the bearded man with round Gandhi frame spectacles align with the physical appearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The villagers recall a tall figure resembling someone from North India, adding a layer of intrigue to the narrative. It is said that during his alleged stay in Kigwema, Bose conversed with Lt Gen. Sato, encouraging the Nagas to support the Japanese soldiers in their mission to drive out the British. The bearded man, if indeed Bose, played a crucial role in mobilizing the local population to aid the Japanese forces during Operation U-Go offensives.

Operation U-Go was a major Japanese offensive with the objective of advancing deep into India, reaching Calcutta and beyond. Bose, who had formed the INA, was viewed as a revolutionary by the British and collaborated with the Japanese during these offensives. The intelligence agencies of the Commonwealth considered Bose’s INA as the ‘Japanese Indian Force,’ indicating the close ties between the two entities. Gen. Mutaguchi acknowledged Bose as a ‘significant factor’ in the U-Go offensives, emphasizing the strategic importance of his collaboration with the Japanese forces.

As the Japanese forces advanced, they introduced the Japanese Rupee as a means of economic control in the territories they captured. The currency, printed in Burma and issued by the Japanese government, replaced local currencies and was used extensively by the military authority. In Manipur and parts of Naga-inhabited territories, the Japanese-issued currency notes were introduced during the invasion. The notes, once prized possessions, lost all value at the end of World War II. Surviving veterans and those who witnessed the war often kept these notes as souvenirs, reflecting a complex interplay of wartime economics in the region.

The arrival of the Japanese forces in Nagaland stirred various reactions among the local population. Oral accounts, passed down through generations, offer glimpses of how the Nagas perceived the march of the Japanese. The bearded man, believed to be Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, remains a mysterious figure in these narratives. Whispers in kitchens and paddy fields connect him to the INA’s campaign in the region, but the truth is shrouded in the veils of time and folklore.

Contrary to the secrecy surrounding Bose’s alleged visit, there are government-endorsed publications that affirm his presence in Nagaland. The Ministry of Tourism brochure, ‘Incredible India – Legacy of Freedom,’ provides a detailed travel itinerary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, including his stay in Ruzazho. The brochure claims that Bose not only visited but also made the village the operational base headquarters of the INA during the 1944 campaign. The preservation of the house and cot in Ruzazho attests to the local love and respect for Netaji, as reflected in folklore and songs.

The whispers in Nagaland’s villages weave a tapestry of intrigue around Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s alleged visit during World War II. The bearded man with round Gandhi frame spectacles, said to have accompanied Lt Gen. Sato, stands at the center of local folklore, connecting the Nagas to the broader narrative of the Battle of Kohima and Operation U-Go. While some dismiss these accounts as mere legends, government-endorsed publications and oral histories keep the mystery alive. The enigma of Netaji’s visit to Nagaland persists, inviting exploration into the complex intersections of war, politics, and the enduring legacy of a revolutionary leader in the remote corners of India’s northeastern hills.