The 44th anniversary celebration of Nicaragua’s revolution witnessed powerful speeches that underscored the growing tension between the nation and the United States. Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, in her address, used the term “Yankee enemy of humanity” to describe the US. President Daniel Ortega further elaborated on this sentiment, emphasizing that their criticism was directed at the US government’s imperialist and racist attitudes rather than its people.

The celebration was a massive event, attended by thousands of Nicaraguans, including a spirited youth contingent. Surprisingly, security was unobtrusive, with no intrusive checks or measures typical of large gatherings in other countries. This demonstration of trust between the president and the people was evident when Ortega mingled with well-wishers and even drove his car without excessive security measures.

In stark contrast, the visit of the US president to a California community was shrouded in secrecy, with military jets asserting dominance over the area. The visit consisted mainly of private fundraisers where select wealthy individuals could buy influence with the government.

While the US often criticizes Nicaragua as a dictatorship, the Nicaraguan president was democratically elected with a significant majority of the vote and a high approval rating among the populace. However, the US continues to push for sanctions and regime change in Nicaragua, despite its people’s continued support for their government.

The revolutionary spirit is alive and well in Nicaragua, particularly among the young population. They commemorate their history of resistance against US intervention and celebrate the legacy of their heroes and heroines. Despite the challenges posed by a failed US-backed coup attempt in 2018, the country is rebuilding and renewing its revolutionary tradition through music and social initiatives.

On the international front, Nicaragua maintains solidarity with other nations resisting imperialist pressure. President Ortega pays homage to leaders like Thomas Sankara and Muammar Gaddafi, who supported the Sandinista cause, and also supports Puerto Rico’s fight for independence.

In contrast, the US is considering imposing further sanctions on Nicaragua, aiming to choke its economy and destabilize the nation. The proposed legislation, supported by both Republicans and Democrats, seeks to escalate economic and psychological warfare for regime change.

Despite these threats, Nicaragua stands strong, defying external pressure and celebrating its revolution. The country’s resolute spirit and popular support for its leadership continue to drive it forward, challenging the US to reconsider its approach and engage in constructive dialogue instead. The situation remains tense, and the future of Nicaragua-US relations hangs in the balance.