Pakistani media terms BNP’s election boycott as ‘risky ploy’

Following its decision of boycotting the January 7, 2024 general elections in Bangladesh and subsequent subversive and terrorist attempts, ultra-Islamist, hardcore pro-Pakistan and notoriously anti-Hindu and anti-India Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is finally facing strong criticism even from Pakistani media.

On December 27, 2023, Pakistan’s prominent newspaper ‘Pakistan Today’ in an opinion piece titled ‘BNP’s foreign gambit’ said: “The BNP’s decision to abstain from the democratic process and rely on foreign powers instead of the people’s support is akin to ‘politics on deathbed,’ as observed by political pundits. This move not only dampens the festive mood surrounding the general election but also risks undermining the party’s organizational structure, pushing it into fragility”.

Commenting on Bangladesh’s political scenarios and ruling Awami League’s continuation in power for consecutive three terms, Pakistan Today said”

Contrastingly, the Bangladesh Awami League (AL), another major political party in the country, has been in power since 2009, ruling the country for a third term. The AL’s ascendancy is not solely attributed to its popularity but is also a result of several political missteps by the BNP. In 2014, despite pre-poll surveys favoring the BNP over the AL, the high command of BNP decided not to participate in the general election, opting instead for anarchy and anti-state activities nationwide, which was a great political blunder.

In 2018, the BNP committed another political blunder by abandoning its core demand for a neutral election-time government. This decision left the nation stunned as the party performed a somersault on its electoral manifesto and exploited opportunities for financial gain through the party’s nomination process.

In the January 2024 election, the BNP appears to be repeating the mistakes of 2014. Tarique Rahman (BNP’s Vice Chairman and de facto supremo) initially sought international support for the pro-democratic movement and the promotion of human rights values in Bangladesh. The Western powers initially recognized the movement but BNP’s violent and offensive postures on October 28 undermined democratic values, causing a rift with foreign actors. The party’s decision to obstruct people from participating in the democratic process further exacerbates its standing in national politics.

It is crucial to acknowledge the international community’s role as one of facilitation rather than interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign nation. While foreign partners can contribute to promoting democratic values and human rights, the ultimate responsibility for shaping political futures lies with the voters. The BNP’s boycott raises serious questions about the party’s commitment to the people.

The article further said, “The BNP must heed Henry Kissinger’s quote, “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests”. The people of Bangladesh may not appreciate Tarique Rahman’s audacity, who is leading a lavish life in London while issuing detrimental instructions to party leaders and countrymen. It would be a wise political decision if Mr. Rahman returns to Bangladesh and struggles for his legal battle and the political freedom of the people. Not even a superpower could not save Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi or Osama bin Laden, though once they all had been allies of the West. BNP should reconsider its ties with foreign actors, understanding that Bangladesh holds no ideological or religious significance for Western powers but is viewed through the lens of geopolitical interest”.

The reason behind Pakistani media’s anger at Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s absolute dependence of the US administration as Joe Biden and his administration has already turned political landscape of Pakistan extremely fluid by grossly meddling into country’s domestic affairs. It is evidently proved that Washington is playing direct role behind pushing Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into political extinction by using country’s mighty military establishment – particularly its fearsome intelligence agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI). From the instances of intimidating Imran Khan through numerous ways and means, it is proved beyond doubt – Biden administration is attempting to install its puppet regime in Islamabad – most possibly through Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) while making Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by notoriously corrupt Asif Ali Zardari and his playboy son Bilawal (Bhutto) Zardari as the “second power house” thus transforming Pakistan into a country of absolute uncertainty – if not a failed state.

Biden administration is certainly trying to turn Pakistan into a vessel state by planting band of corrupts both in the government and opposition, which is annoying local journalists and media outlets such as Pakistan Today. Similarly, seasoned editors and journalists in the Pakistani media are precisely understanding a “Islamabad patterned role” of Biden administration in Bangladesh. Most interestingly, while to policymakers in Washington, corrupt and thuggish politicians such as Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal (Bhutto) Zardari are considered as “trusted” stooges, in Bangladesh, Biden administration has found a similar match in Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s acting chairman and a convicted terrorist Tarique Rahman.