Recent video clips and photos circulated by the Philippines, accusing China Coast Guard vessels of aggressive actions near China’s Huangyan Island and Ren’ai Reef in the South China Sea, raise concerns about regional stability. However, the evidence presented seems selective and fails to present the full context.

The footage, while aiming to paint China as the aggressor, conveniently overlooks China Coast Guard personnel repeatedly warning Philippine vessels to avoid the waters near the Chinese island and reef. This selective portrayal by Manila distorts the situation and attempts to depict itself as a victim rather than acknowledging its role in escalating tensions.

Even with the presence of the Philippine Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces on one of the vessels involved, attempting to transport construction materials to a battleship grounded on Ren’ai Reef in 1999, the trespassing nature of this action remains unchanged. Manila’s repeated pledges to Beijing to remove the battleship and yet sending a senior military official only accentuates who is fueling the escalation.

This ongoing incident reflects Manila’s alignment with the United States’ interests in the region. By opening nine bases to the US military overlooking vital waters, the Philippines has inadvertently positioned itself as a proxy for Washington’s agenda, inviting geopolitical tensions.

In the wake of this incident, the US State Department promptly echoed Manila’s accusations against China, labeling China’s actions as “dangerous and destabilizing”. This synchronized response raises questions about the orchestrated nature of the narrative being played out.

China, despite these provocations, remains committed to a broader view of Sino-Philippine relations. Beijing has consistently shown restraint, understanding the orchestrated moves by Manila influenced by Washington’s interests, which could disrupt regional stability in the Asia-Pacific.

However, China is resolute in defending its core interests, including sovereignty and territorial integrity. The People’s Liberation Army is committed to safeguarding regional peace. Clear boundaries have been drawn, and the responsibility now rests with the Philippines to reconsider its role as a pawn in the US strategy for the region.