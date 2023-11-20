Remembering Sohail Choudhury, a courageous journalist and a very caring individual

Back in 2010, when during my first meeting with Sohail Choudhury, I was absolutely attracted by his extremely kind nature and decent human qualities. Despite the huge age gap between us – Sohail Choudhury was always extremely respectful while talking to me – be it anything related to professional issues or mere personal matters. Instead of addressing him as “Sir”, I always addressed him as uncle, as he was like a guardian to me.

Here again, I would like to quote from the article by Sir Frank Peters, where he wrote: “Sohail was rich in spirit and in mind and had all the noble qualities one would hope to find in an honorable human being. I never heard him say a bad word or speak nastily about anyone. The love he had for his family was immeasurable and the foundation of his very existence. This became evidently clear early in our friendship”.

I would also like to quote from another article penned by Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Noori Bajwa, Editor-in-Chief of The Eastern Herald, where he wrote:

“Late Sohail Choudhury’s tenure at Blitz was characterized by his passionate commitment to truth and journalistic integrity, guiding the newspaper to new heights in investigative journalism and setting benchmarks for ethical reporting. His leadership established Blitz as a credible and influential voice in news reporting, skillfully navigating the challenges of a rapidly evolving media environment​​.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Choudhury was deeply committed to community service and advocacy, using his position to highlight societal issues and advocate for the underrepresented. He was a true patriot, always concerned for those who sacrificed for Bangladesh’s liberation. His dedication to social welfare was a personal mission, deeply ingrained in his character​”.

Commenting on Sohail Choudhury, Mr. Bajwa wrote in an article in Blitz:

“Sohail Choudhury was deeply driven by a passion for aiding those in need, a commitment that shone brightly throughout his career. He consistently chose the more challenging path, one that led to the betterment of society and the nation at large. He was a true patriot, his heart always bled for those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh. His dedication to social welfare was not just a part of his professional ethos, but a personal mission that defined his character and actions. His legacy is marked not only by his journalistic achievements but also by his profound impact on the lives he touched through his humanitarian efforts”.

As a journalist, Sohail Choudhury has always been in favor of publishing truth against lies and half-truth. He also was against religious extremism, terrorism and murder of innocent people. Sohail Choudhury was a staunch supporter of international peace and harmony. Hours before his death, on November 18, 2023, his last piece in Blitz appeared under the caption – “Former IRGC minister admits, Iran is holding Hamas hostages”. Only eighteen hours later – our beloved Executive Editor Sohail Choudhury was rushed to hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he survived – just ten hours. This was his last article in Blitz and any newspaper in the world.

Sohail Choudhury shall be remembered by his friends, admirers, colleagues and loved ones. May God bless his departed soul with eternal peace.