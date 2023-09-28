Renewed Azerbaijani offensive sparks concern of escalation in Europe’s eastern neighborhood

In the wake of Azerbaijan’s recent military offensive against Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh, concerns are mounting about the potential for a second war in Europe’s eastern neighborhood. The region has already been grappling with the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and the prospect of further instability is posing challenges for the European Union’s 27 member states, particularly regarding energy security policy following Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Although a fragile ceasefire was brokered the day after the offensive, the specter of renewed conflict in the Caucasus is unsettling. Just over a year ago, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a memorandum of understanding on gas supplies with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during her visit to resource-rich Azerbaijan. Approximately two-thirds of Azerbaijan is endowed with oil and natural gas reserves, along with various metals and industrial minerals.

Von der Leyen’s assertion that Azerbaijan is a “reliable, trustworthy partner” raised eyebrows, with critics suggesting she might be trading one energy autocracy for another.

European Council President Charles Michel, who has played a role in facilitating discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressed deep concern over the latest developments, deeming them “devastating”. Toivo Klaar, the EU’s special representative for the South Caucasus, also warned against the detrimental impact of Azerbaijan’s military actions, emphasizing that it would exacerbate the situation.

One critical aspect of this escalation is the role Russia might be playing. Moscow traditionally wields influence in the region, but some interpret these events as a potential sign of waning Russian authority, particularly in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict. However, there are also speculations that Russia may have encouraged these developments, possibly to compel a policy shift or regime change in Armenia, which has recently strengthened its ties with Western nations.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a key figure in anti-government protests in 2018, has criticized his country’s historical reliance on Russia for security as a “strategic error.” Despite Armenia’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a former Soviet Union alliance akin to NATO, it has ruffled feathers in Moscow by engaging in joint military exercises with US troops and moving towards ratifying the Rome Convention that established the International Criminal Court, which indicted Putin due to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Another source of uncertainty is whether Tuesday’s offensive marks the beginning of a full-scale war or a more limited operation, possibly aimed at encouraging Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh to seek refuge in Armenia. Prior to the tentative ceasefire on Wednesday, Hikmet Hajiyev, a senior presidential aide, claimed that Azerbaijan had already achieved its primary objectives, and further operations would be conducted in a “more limited format”.

The roots of these developments can be traced back to a century-old conflict between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples. Nagorno-Karabakh, situated in the south of the Karabakh mountains, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. However, it has a predominantly Armenian and Christian population. The region has its own separatist government, which, while closely aligned with Armenia, lacks recognition from any nation, including Armenia.

Nagorno-Karabakh, an autonomous region within Azerbaijan during the Soviet era, witnessed the First Karabakh War from 1988 to 1994, resulting in significant casualties and displacements. Most notably, Armenia took control of Nagorno-Karabakh, displacing a large number of Azeris. The second war in 2020 ended in a decisive victory for Azerbaijan, which reclaimed substantial territories lost in the 1990s. Russia played a role in negotiating a ceasefire and deployed peacekeepers to safeguard the Lachin corridor, the sole route connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Tensions have escalated recently due to Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin corridor, disrupting the flow of essential goods to the region’s inhabitants. Tuesday’s offensive followed weeks of negotiations facilitated by the EU, US, and Russia, aiming to prevent a recurrence of the 2020 conflict and address the worsening humanitarian crisis. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on the UN Security Council to take decisive action to halt Azerbaijani aggression.

Earlier this month, hopes for de-escalation emerged when aid trucks from the International Committee of the Red Cross were granted access to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin corridor and the Aghdam Road from Azerbaijan. However, optimism has dimmed as the situation remains uncertain.

Collectively, the Azerbaijani offensive carries broader regional implications, extending beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. Europe and the broader Western community are eager to see stability restored in the coming days, but this outcome remains uncertain, particularly if Russia seeks to disrupt the regional status quo.