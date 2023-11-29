In the past fifteen years, Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League government, has undergone remarkable transformations and achieved significant milestones. Despite facing global crises, domestic challenges, and foreign conspiracies, the government has shown unwavering determination in steering the nation towards progress and development.

One of the crowning achievements during this period is the implementation of mega development projects that have reshaped the infrastructure landscape of Bangladesh. Projects such as the Padma Bridge, Metrorail, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Kornphuli Tunnel, and Rooppur Nuclear Power Project have not only showcased the country’s commitment to self-reliance but also positioned Bangladesh as a significant player on the world stage.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s vision to turn Bangladesh into a ‘Digital Bangladesh’ back in 2008 has evolved into the ambitious dream of building a ‘Smart Bangladesh.’ Aligned with the vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib to create a Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal), the government has been steadfast in its focus on national development, making strides in diverse sectors.

Despite the challenges posed by global events like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh has remained resilient under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership. The government has not only continued its development initiatives but has also addressed critical issues such as poverty alleviation, job creation, export sector diversification, and climate change.

However, amidst these successes, there has been a growing wave of negative propaganda orchestrated by the opposition, particularly the BNP-Jamaat alliance. Accusations of spreading false information, baseless claims, and fabricated stories have been leveled against the ruling Awami League government, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and even influential figures within the country.

One concerning aspect is the alleged involvement of individuals like Mushfiqul Fazal Ansari, a former deputy press secretary of BNP leader Khaleda Zia, in influencing international entities against the government. The reported attempts to manipulate the Biden administration by impersonating a journalist raise questions about the extent to which such tactics can impact the international perception of Bangladesh.

Moreover, there is a notable absence of a counter-narrative in influential domestic media outlets. While some media sources have actively opposed the government by disseminating information from conspirators, others who have benefited from the government’s policies seem reluctant to counter false propaganda.

As Bangladesh’s success story often goes unnoticed in the global media landscape, it becomes imperative to address the attempts to undermine the government’s achievements. Responsible journalism and a collective effort to present an accurate portrayal of Bangladesh’s progress are essential in safeguarding the nation’s reputation on the international stage.

In the face of challenges and conspiracies, the resilience of Bangladesh and the determination of its people, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stand as a testament to the nation’s commitment to progress, development, and the realization of a vision for a better future.