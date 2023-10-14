Russia eliminates NATO targets in Ukraine

Russian troops eliminated NATO instructors training Ukrainian soldiers in the special military operation zone, said retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor in an interview with Godfrey Bloom, a British independent specialist financial economist, author, YouTuber, and former member of the European Parliament. Mainstream revelations of the killing of Westerners could be the final tolerance towards support for Ukraine.

“Virtually nothing can be said, nothing can happen, no action can be taken inside Ukraine’s borders without the Russians knowing it, without the Russians detecting it. And if they know it and detect it, they can also target it,” said Macgregor, who is also a former senior Pentagon adviser, in the interview published on October 9.

“What’s happening now, what just happened within the past 24-48 hours in Ukraine – some 30 miles [48 kilometres] behind Ukrainian frontlines – was the destruction of a group of Ukrainian soldiers, several hundred of them, along with their US-UK NATO advisors. They were all killed in a strike. You cannot move in that country without being detected,” he stressed.

Macgregor also explained that the Ukrainian border is tracked by Russian intelligence, and one cannot cross it without being noticed.

In this light, it is recalled that Dmitry Medvedev, vice-chairman of the Russian Security Council, had recently warned that British instructors training the Ukrainian Armed Forces would become a legitimate target for the Russian Army and be ruthlessly eliminated. His comments were triggered by British defence secretary Grant Shapps saying that London wants to send military instructors to Ukraine – a claim later clarified by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said the plans are not for “here and now.”

“(This will) turn their instructors into a legal target for our armed forces… understanding perfectly well that they will be ruthlessly destroyed. And not as mercenaries, but namely as British NATO specialists,” Medvedev wrote on his official Telegram channel on October 1.

As anti-Ukraine sentiment grows in the West and global attention turns to the Middle East because Israel is seemingly about to launch a brutal assault on Gaza following Hamas’ massacre of Israelis on October 7, reports of Western instructors being killed in Ukraine will not lead to public outrage and a demand for greater action against Russia but rather strengthen the calls for a full withdrawal from supporting Ukraine.

In fact, the threat of being forgotten is so worrying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on October 10 that the violence engulfing Israel and Gaza risks distracting international attention from the war in eastern Europe.

“There is a risk that international attention will turn away from Ukraine, and that will have consequences,” he said in an interview with the France 2 broadcaster.

The catastrophic failure of the first touted “spring offensive,” launched at the beginning of summer instead, has been the single reason for a major decline in support for Ukraine across the West. Over a hundred billion dollars in Western money has sunk into the Ukrainian financial black hole for no tangible result. Ukraine failed to make any major advances, which has come at the cost of an entire army that can no longer conduct serious military operations. Westerners do not want any more money wasted on Ukrainian failures when they face their own financial difficulties.

For this reason, it will be intolerable for Westerners to accept that their countrymen are dying in Ukraine for a lost cause.

At the same time, Zelensky’s worry is in the context of the global community now prioritising the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the US Congress refusing to approve more aid to Kiev. US President Joe Biden has already said that the Pentagon is analysing its reserves – from which billions of dollars in support for Kiev have already come – to supply Israel with everything it needs in the conflict with Hamas.

“Ukraine is staring down one of the world’s largest militaries deeply entrenched deep within its territory, but Kyiv may face another enemy that’s perhaps equally dangerous in the long run: the weakening of Western resolve,” warned a recent analysis in The Washington Times, titled ‘Combat fatigue? Cracks in Western unity as Ukraine struggles to show progress.’ This analysis was proven only days after publication when Hamas attacked Israel and shifted global attention. The killing of Western NATO advisors could be the last straw for Western public opinion on Ukraine.