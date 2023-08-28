Sadiq Khan’s controversial mayoralty

Sadiq Khan’s enigmatic persona continues to provoke intrigue. He embodies a paradox, simultaneously a featureless Labour functionary devoid of originality and a skillful creator of his own reality—a dictator-bureaucrat reminiscent of Leonid Brezhnev or Raul Castro on London’s stage.

For conservatives, he’s a source of both irritation and entertainment, eliciting animated outrage through his incendiary social media posts and contentious initiatives. Yet, beneath the surface, he stands as a genuinely unsettling political figure, molding his version of reality within London’s dystopian urban landscape.

Khan’s recent victory in pushing forward his Ulez (Ultra Low Emission Zone) expansion project underscores this unsettling authority. The project, with its green gesture politics, is seen as a vanity endeavor. While touted as an environmental step, it imposes heavy charges on low-income residents and disadvantages communities already grappling with inadequate public transportation. This initiative reeks of bourgeois idealism.

Ulez also exemplifies the art of post-truth politics. The Tories’ accusations that Khan misled the London Assembly about the scheme’s consultation fell flat. More concerning is Khan’s office funding scientists who studied Ulez’s effectiveness, then attempting to discredit those opposing the grandiose claims. Khan’s relentless repetition of a “public health emergency” narrative blurs the intricate truth, reshaping it into an alternate reality.

Khan’s peculiar fixation on Ulez puzzles many. The policy lacks broad popularity, as indicated by poll results. With a significant portion of London’s vehicles already Ulez compliant, Khan’s fervent environmental campaign targets impoverished areas, yielding little electoral advantage.

However, this pursuit aligns with Khan’s larger ambition. His tenure featured involvement in BLM iconoclasm, advocating for the removal of statues linked to slavery. Now, he aspires to cultivate an environmentally conscious image, transitioning from a Land Rover driver to an advocate for electric vehicles, as seen in his recent book, “Breathless”.

Positioning himself as a green leader, Khan aims for London to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. His extensive green Ulez signage symbolizes his guiding role toward an eco-friendly future. Yet, this strategic self-aggrandizement serves a darker purpose.

London stands on the brink of a distressing transformation. Homelessness has surged, echoing 1980s New York’s atmosphere. Graffiti marks the streets, while addicts lay exposed in daylight. Some areas resemble San Francisco’s homeless encampments. This left-leaning city even evokes Soviet Union comparisons, with extravagant metro stations akin to Moscow’s opulent subterranean palaces.

Khan’s shrewd tactics divert attention from London’s disintegration. His green agenda obscures deeper issues, deterring scrutiny of one-party Labour rule’s impact on marginalized communities. By segmenting politics into targeted appeals, Khan avoids holistic evaluations. His “Say Maaate” campaign, aimed at combating harassment, illustrates this approach’s reductionist nature.

Most concerning is Khan’s manipulation of reality. When he asserts London’s safety, prioritizes combating violent crime, or claims to “smash” housing targets, he crafts a hyper-normal world, akin to the late Soviet era’s orchestrated facade. This parallels Alexei Yurchak’s concept of “hyper-normalization,” where leaders strive to mask systemic flaws and falsehoods.

The question arises: Will London confront harsh realities or succumb to Khan’s post-truth distortion? The path forward hinges on deciphering his version of reality or embracing the unvarnished truth.