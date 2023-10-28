Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, the man Hamas can not tolerate

They tried to silence him with threats, prosecution in courts, false charges, and finally bombing his office. But, Shoaib, my brother, is the man who never bowed to them. It’s about Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, the man who can never be silenced. This time again he was threatened on Twitter, “Beware of this son of bitch Yehudi (Jew). Wherever you find this bastard in Dhaka. Slaughter him,” and they’ve posted a screenshot of his Wikipedia page.

এই ইহুদি কুত্তার বাচ্চা থেকে সাবধান। এই বেজন্মা কে ঢাকার যেখানে পাবেন। সেখানেই জবাই করবেন। pic.twitter.com/uLGSxGFPUi — Abrar Hossain Chowdhury (@AbrarHossain007) October 28, 2023

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is not just another journalist; he is a symbol of audacity in the face of adversity. Born in Bangladesh, a country where freedom of speech is often stifled, Choudhury has been a beacon of truth, unafraid to tackle issues that many would shy away from. His courage has not come without a cost. He has faced numerous threats, legal battles, and even attempts on his life. Yet, he remains steadfast, continuing to write and speak out for what he believes in.

His journalism career began in the early 1990s, but it was in 2003 that he gained international recognition. He was arrested for attempting to travel to Israel, a country with which Bangladesh does not have diplomatic relations. The charges were severe, including sedition, and he was imprisoned for 17 months without trial. During this time, he was subjected to torture and inhumane conditions. However, international pressure led to his release, and he continued his work with renewed vigor.

His writings have covered a range of topics, from religious extremism to political corruption. But what sets him apart is his willingness to address the often-taboo subject of Bangladesh-Israel relations. He has advocated for peace and dialogue between the two nations, a stance that has earned him both admirers and enemies. His work has been published in various international outlets, amplifying his voice beyond the borders of Bangladesh.

Choudhury’s courage has not gone unnoticed. He has received several international awards, including the PEN/Barbara Goldsmith Freedom to Write Award in 2005 and the American Jewish Committee’s Moral Courage Award in 2006. These accolades serve not just as a recognition of his work but also as a testament to the impact he has had on the global stage.

The path has not been easy. In 2012, his office was bombed, an act that was widely seen as an attempt to silence him. Yet, he remained undeterred. His resilience in the face of such adversity has made him a hero to many, both within Bangladesh and internationally.

The most recent threat against him, a vile message on Twitter calling for his slaughter, is just another episode in a life filled with obstacles. Yet, each challenge only seems to strengthen his resolve. He continues to write, to speak, and to stand up for what he believes in, making him not just a journalist, but a symbol of courage and resilience.

In a world where voices are often silenced, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury stands as a testament to the power of speaking out. He is a man who has refused to be silenced, a man whose voice continues to resonate, not just in Bangladesh but around the world.