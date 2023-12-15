Saluting the known and unknown heroes of Bangladesh’s war of independence

Bangladeshi or not, December 16, is an auspicious occasion for all to celebrate and show appreciation and respect to those who gave their lives for the countless many to benefit. It’s a day to Celebrate, Reflect, Honour, and Remember.

For every Bangladeshi woman, man and child the day will always be the most memorable day in the history of the nation and one that brings it envious pride and respect among nations throughout the world.

Regrettably, Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, lived to see and rejoice in the results of his efforts for only three years. Not a lot of time, admittedly, but not compared to the thousands of noble Bangladeshis who gave their lives and never got to see the Bangladesh flag flying over it’s rich soil for which they fought – not even for a split second.

Victory Day should not be deemed a day in tribute exclusively to Bangabandhu or indeed the celebrated seven martyrs, although their contributions were enormous and will be forever etched in marble for eternity for the entire world to see and admire. Nor should it be a day devoted solely to partying and celebration, but a day of solemn contemplation and reckoning over the high cost of freedom.

Only when freedom is evaluated and given a price-tag of its deserved worth, will it be sincerely appreciated. Seldom is anything that’s given free is appreciated and treasured. Like all that’s good, freedom has a price, but to the freedom fighters and people of Bangladesh, it’s priceless.

Victory Day is 24-hours in which every Bangladeshi, wherever they are, should feel enormously proud, especially freedom fighters for the immeasurable contribution they made towards independence, individually, and collectively.

While the stories of some will be recorded in the annals of history and repeatedly told in schools and other learning establishments for eternity, there are countless more, perhaps even more fascinating, that may never even see the light of day.

These are the unsung heroes and without their participation independence would not have been possible. Many alive today know who they are, what they did (perhaps even without recognition of any kind), but choose to remain in the shadows of victory.

Victory Day is a tribute to all who participated in the emancipation of the nation, however small their contribution might have been. It should be remembered a beach comprises of incalculable millions of sand grains, but each one is equal in importance to the next.

Naming it Victory Day, however, implies it’s just another regular short-lived; 24-hours, 1440-minutes style festive day to celebrate as one might deem Christmas Day, Eid, and St. Patrick’s Day etc., but it’s much, much more than that. It goes much deeper than that

It could easily be just as easily entitled All Saints Day or National Heroes Day for it embraces all of those golden and noble fine virtues.

Now every Victory Day since December 16, 1971 should be seen for what it is, not the shackles of oppression being removed just for a day, month, or year … but for eternity.

And that’s something really worth celebrating.

The freedom fighters and the countless, nameless men and women who put their lives on the line in giving support, should never be forgotten.

One-Minute’s Silenc

All celebrations begin in our hearts that often blossom and bloom there without any outer manifestation. For over 50 years people have enjoyed the privilege of freedom and many have already forgotten that this privilege did not come cheap. Many great people – both Bangladeshi and Indian – died in its pursuit and their families went through untold pain, suffering and hardship.

For love of country they accepted death as their trophy and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.

It future years (too late to co-ordinate for 2023) it would be a befitting outward gesture for all the world to see, if the people of Bangladesh were to come to a standstill at a time determined by the prime minister of the day on December 16, and offer at least one-minute’s silence in loving remembrance and tribute to the fallen, followed by a prayer for the living, and be united as a nation, as we should, in a single goal once again.

The nation was united spiritually and mentally with singular intent in 1971 in its quest for independence. It is now time to be reunited again in an ear-shattering chorus of silent ‘thank yous’, especially to those who gave their lives or their limbs – for making possible the liberty now being relished by all.

We don’t know them all, but we owe them all, and we thank them all.