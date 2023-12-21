Second US Capitol sex tape scandal revealed

It’s often said that if you can imagine it, someone has likely attempted it – no matter how absurd or disgraceful. The reality often echoes this sentiment; if it can be conceived, it’s usually been tried, and more than once.

Recent reports from Semafor brought to light a second sex tape recorded within Capitol Hill, echoing an incident reported by The Daily Caller merely a week ago. The first video unveiled a sexual encounter involving two men within the Hart Senate Office Building, sparking a Capitol Police investigation and leading to the departure of Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a legislative aide to Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.

This new development, however, unfolds on the other side of the political spectrum and in a different chamber of Congress, bearing distinctive characteristics.

In this instance, Rep. Dan Newhouse’s office acknowledged reports of alleged inappropriate behavior within the office, affirming that an investigation had concluded some time ago. The investigation yielded “no conclusive evidence” supporting the claims, as disclosed by Newhouse’s spokesperson to Semafor.

Upon notification, Newhouse’s office swiftly engaged independent entities within the House to conduct an inquiry. The spokesperson affirmed the office’s reluctance to comment further on internal personnel issues.

In contrast, the individual implicated, referenced as a “senior staffer” without further identification by Semafor, had plenty to express. He disclosed being informed of an investigation in June of the preceding year, only to learn a month later from Newhouse that it had found no substantiation for the allegations, considering the matter resolved.

Subsequently, he departed from the congressman’s office amicably, securing a job outside Washington, D.C., unrelated to the accusations or their investigation.

When the staffer transitioned to his new role, Newhouse publicly expressed positive sentiments, according to Semafor’s observations.

Nonetheless, Semafor asserts the existence of additional explicit video material filmed within the Capitol Building, claiming to have viewed one and glimpsed a screenshot of another. The individuals involved remain unidentified, with their faces concealed in the footage. However, the setting is verified by the presence of recognizable Capitol House furnishings and branded congressional items.

While it appears that the investigations into these incidents concluded without decisive outcomes, the inquiry into the more recent video allegedly involving Senator Cardin’s aide reportedly continues.