Shall Sheikh Hasina punish the black sheep?

A junior minister in charge of primary education in Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government is caught red-handed on allegations of bribery. But this junior minister may be one of the dozens of black sheep in the government who have been indulged into rampant corruption and numerous forms of illegal activities, thus seriously tarnishing the image of Awami League government.

According to media reports, a representative of Zakir Hossain, state minister for primary education, has returned BDT 950,000 allegedly taken in bribes from a man seeking to be a primary school teacher.

The issue came to light after police detained Sufian on December 7 on charges of misbehaving, yelling, and engaging in a brawl with the security guards at the state minister’s residence.

Sufian said at least 48 job seekers met State Minister Zakir at his residence on June 8, 2022. “We handed over BDT 9.4 million to the minister’s nephew Liton and driver Momin. But none of us got the job. When we asked for the money, the minister repeatedly assured us of the job, but nothing happened”. Then in May this year, a written complaint was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, which angered the minister, he said.

Although the junior minister Zakir Hossain told media that he was not aware of such transactions of bribe, it is highly unlikely as according to Sufian, the minister had repeatedly assured them of the job. Most importantly, following submission of nomination papers by lawmakers and ministers, we are seeing with utter surprise as to how their wealth has increased many-folds, – even in most cases at a stunningly high level during the tenure either as lawmakers or members of the cabinet. There is no doubt – rampant corruption and financial misdeeds by the influential figures in the ruling party and its political allies and coalition partners have been continuing almost in the broad-day-light, where no action was taken against any of these corruption-plagued individuals.

There have been numerous allegations against prominent figures in the ruling party and the opposition – starting from conniving with sand-thieves to bank looters. Even petty figures of the ruling party’s student and youth fronts have become billionaires from the status of mere paupers. We are aware of dozens of names of Bangladesh Chhatra League [the student front of Awami League] and Jubo League [youth front of the ruling party], where a very large number of leaders and even affiliates of these fronts have made unimaginable amount of cash and even have smuggled-out to various countries, including the United States, Britain and EU nations. No action has been initiated by any of these people – for reason unknown.

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin’s son, newly-emerged film producer Ashraf Adnan organized the mahurat of his upcoming movie inside Banga Bhaban (Presidential Palace) breaking protocols, which already is being criticized by people from various walks of life. Few months ago, Adnan organized a press conference and said, his father has “sacrificed” him for the people of his electoral constituency and announced of running in the 12th national election with ruling Awami League’s ticket. Anyway, later he did not repeat such desire though, he switched to the idea of holding mahurat inside the presidential palace defying rules.

It may be mentioned here that, while mahurat of the biopic of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did not take place either at Banga Bhaban or Gana Bhaban, President Shahabuddin’s son has shown clear audacity by holding mahurat of his commercial movie inside Banga Bhaban, clearly with the goal of exhibiting his influence being the son of the president. Furthermore, in this movie, Ashraf Adnan has casted an American actress in the lead role although it is unclear whether he has obtained required permission and obtained clearance of the Foreign Exchange Control Department of the Bangladesh Bank for this purpose.

It may be further mentioned here that, earlier Arshad Adnan succeeded in taking his parents in a local cineplex for watching a movie named “Priyotoma”, which was produced by him. In this case too, for a president going to cineplex to watch a commercial movie was a very rare case, if not the only case.

As January 7 general election approaches, it is well-anticipated that following this election ruling Awami League will form the government for the consecutive forth term. And in that government too – black sheep like Zakir Hossaun shall once again be boarded as ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers. Only exception can happen if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blacklists these individuals and take measures such as expelling them from the party and instruct Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take legal actions. Can we expect it from the Prime Minister?