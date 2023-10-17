Significance of US visa sanctions in Bangladesh

The recent announcement of visa sanctions imposed by the US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, against certain Bangladeshis for their alleged involvement in actions against a free and fair election has stirred discussions and reflection. While the initial shock has subsided, these sanctions carry historical significance that extends beyond their immediate impact.

The poem “No man is an island” by the 17th-century poet John Donne emphasizes the interconnectedness of humanity and the importance of being part of a wider community. These ideas serve as the foundation for contemporary democracy promotion, underlining the significance of international cooperation, community building, mutual responsibility, and respect for individual rights. They stress the importance of nations collaborating to uphold democratic values and the need for inclusive communities where every voice matters.

President Woodrow Wilson’s vision in his 1917 speech to Congress to make the world safe for democracy is also relevant to understanding these sanctions. Wilson advocated for nations’ self-determination, which aimed to prevent conflicts and promote peace. His vision included challenging colonialism and imperialism, contributing to the anti-imperialist sentiment in India, particularly in Bengal. This vision ultimately supported the independence movement.

Wilson’s ideology extended to expanding free international trade, believing that open markets fostered peace and economic growth. This vision sought to create a post-war world driven by peace, transparency, and self-determination. Bangladesh, historically exploited, has benefited from more liberal international trade rules.

The intertwined nature of democracy and free trade is essential for political stability and democratic governance, fostering transparency, the rule of law, and stable institutions.

While visa sanctions for election rigging may be seen as an annoyance, they serve as a reminder of the importance of both specific regulations and broader values. The lessons drawn from these sanctions extend to other nations preparing for elections, like New Delhi and Islamabad, emphasizing the significance of upholding democratic principles and promoting shared humanity and collective responsibilities.