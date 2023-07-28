Stabbing former friends and supporters in the back is all part of the Palestinian DNA

The first Palestine National Council Charter, 1964 Article 24, reads as follows:

“This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, nor on the Gaza Strip or the Himmah Area. Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields”. In 1964 Jordan controlled the West Bank and Egypt controlled Gaza.

This Article 24 should really expose that the Palestinian land claims are not based on the false narrative of previous legal ownership or Zionist colonialism but simply on a political agenda which as we shall verify is driven by treachery and duplicity.

Four years later 1968 the Palestinian Charter is amended to include previously ignored land claims on both the West Bank and Gaza which Israel had gained in the 1967 Arab Israeli war. Why the duplicitous volte face? Well, Yasser Arafat and his militias being funded by the KGB were totally subservient to the Soviet Union who calculated that both Jordan and Egypt, weakened by their recent military losses and internally destabilized, were on the verge of economic collapse and with a divided and ageing leadership were vulnerable to accommodate Soviet expansionism within the region.

Naturally, the subservient Palestinians would be their useful stooges to undertake the overthrow of both regimes. Yasser Arafat and his duplicitous cohorts were overjoyed at their backer’s belief in their military capabilities and were only too willing firstly to overthrow their Jordanian brothers who had not only housed them but contributed financially and politically supported them since their creation in the 1960’s. Egypt would soon follow.

September 1970, known as Black September was the chosen date for the Palestinians to achieve their treacherous agenda which they naively considered to be an easy task. The Jordanians however were sensible enough to call on the assistance of their ally Pakistan and an ambitious Pakistani army officer, Brigadier Muhammad Zia-al-Haq who with elite Pakistani troops and the 2nd Division of the Jordanian army annihilated Arafat’s militias resulting in tens of thousands of deaths and the expulsion of thousands of Yasser Arafat’s followers and their families to Lebanon.

To this day those Palestinians and their heirs were stripped and still barred from obtaining Jordanian citizenship. Treachery has a price. The exact death toll has never been quantified as media support for the Palestinians disallowed coverage let alone expose a humiliating defeat at the hands of Jordan (and Pakistan) their former supporter. Research suggests that up to 25,000 of Arafat’s army were killed and over 100,000 ‘ethnically cleansed’ to Lebanon.

As a comparison the 75-year conflict with Israel has resulted in half that number of deaths.

The Lebanese did not want but had no option than to accept the defeated Arab Palestinian presence in their country and did their best to accommodate.

Typically, as is befitting of the Palestinians, Lebanese goodwill was met with treachery. On January 20th 1976, during the very start of what was going to be a fifteen-year civil war, the Palestinians siding with Islamists, attacked a sleepy Maronite Christian town, Damour, on the main highway south of Beirut.

Armed Palestinian militants committed barbarity after barbarity, atrocity after atrocity on old men, women and children. They made mothers watch the slaughter of their children before the mothers themselves were raped and beheaded. Young men were lined up against a wall and sprayed with machine guns whilst their parents were made to watch.

The Palestinian Charter of 1968 not only commands Jew extermination but also subservience to Islam or death of all other races and religions. They certainly attempted to achieve their latter objective at Damour.

That’s how the Palestinians repaid Lebanese generosity when they were forced out of Jordan. Yet again mainstream media chose to ignore this episode given the bad light that would have been shone on Israel’s enemy. Again, the number of deaths and casualties is unknown but even the most pro-Palestinian journalists such as the late Robert Fisk, who were later allowed access to the village estimated the numbers between 300 and 500 deaths. Others suggested 1000 plus. To this very day the Lebanese naturally detest the Palestinians and impose a system of apartheid against them. And who can blame them.

Moving on to 1990 and there were as many as 400,000 Palestinians working and living a life of relative luxury in the comfort of oil rich Kuwait which as a nation and as the number of Palestinian workers within testifies, were totally supportive of the Palestinians economically, politically and militarily. Saddam Hussein, then President of Iraq, fancied himself as leader of the Arab world and attacked his oil rich neighbor with the full might of the Iraqi army.

Naturally the treacherous Palestinians were only too happy to stab their Kuwaiti friends in the back reckoning they would be better off under Iraqi leadership and expecting to be given control of Kuwait as Iraq’s puppets in charge after the obvious Iraqi victory.

History played out a very different outcome and the Palestinians were all expelled after the ouster of Saddam Hussein.

Thus, within a twenty-five-year period the Palestinians had attempted to either overthrow or support three nation states who hitherto had offered them total support – politically, militarily, ideologically and economically. Treachery, duplicity and thirst for power dominated and drove the Palestinian agenda combined with the extermination of Jews as promoted in numerous articles within their amended 1968 Charter.

We will skip the 2007 Hamas – Fatah conflict which killed over 2000 in the thrust for total control of Palestinian politics and ideology but which resulted in the current impasse resting control with Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Statistics for those killed fighting between the two groups post 2007 is difficult to assess but various estimates about 300 killed and three times that number seriously injured. Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait have shed no tears.

The Syrian civil war started in 2011 and is still ongoing. Now although there was never any love lost between the Syrian Assad family, rulers of Syria for the last fifty years and the Palestinian hierarchy, Syria following the line of the Arab League supported militarily, economically and politically the Palestinians.

And how have Syria been rewarded? By the Palestinians supporting those militias intent on overthrowing the Syrian regime in a conflict in which some 600,000 people have been killed and three times that number displaced.

Palestinian deaths are estimated to exceed 5,000 and there are thousands more rotting and being tortured in Syrian prisons.

Is it any wonder that Arab countries who have devoted years of support for the Palestinian Arabs and who have been victims of their treachery, betrayal and duplicity are normalizing relationships with Israel and their support for the traitors is eroding.

I predict given the duplicity of Hamas siding with non-Arab Shia Iran against Arab non-Shia Egypt, that within five years Egypt will throw out Hamas for the benefit of all. Until then those living under the totalitarian theocracy of Hamas in Gaza and those living under the treacherous control of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank have only themselves to blame for their situation.

Palestinian treachery has created the conditions diluting support away from the Palestinians to the benefit of the morally decent. Stabbing former friends and supporters in the back is all part of the Palestinian DNA as verified by history.