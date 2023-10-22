Stop aid to Gaza until all hostages are released

According to media reports, Palestinian terrorist Hamas has released two hostages namely Judith Raanan, 59, and Natalie Raanan, 18, a mother and her daughter who are dual Israeli and US nationals. The two are residents of Chicago and had been visiting family in Kibbutz Nahal Oz on the day of the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said, “This evening, Judith Raanan and Natalie Raanan were released from the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas”.

“The two were kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas in the murderous surprise attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023, when they were staying at Kibbutz Nahal Oz”.

“The Government of Israel, the IDF and the entire defense establishment will continue to operate to the best of their abilities and efforts in order to locate all of the missing and return all of the hostages”, the statement concluded.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Two of our kidnapped are home. We will not relent in our effort to return all of the kidnapped and the missing”.

The release of the two is the result of negotiations between Qatar and Hamas which started after Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel during its October 7 attack.

While until now around 200 people are held hostages by Palestinian terrorists Hamas, Muslim nations and several senseless anti-Semite countries are making frantic bids in portraying Hamad and other Palestinian terrorist groups as victims and competing in demonizing Israel and Jews.

If we look into the past track record of Gazans, we shall see almost all of them, similarly as each and every Palestinian are diehard supporters of Hamas and other terrorist entities in Gaza. A very large segment of Gazans also is directly affiliated to Hamas and other terrorist groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad. They celebrate dead Jews and sufferings of Israeli people. With such disturbing track record, it would be a blunder for international community to even think about sending aid to these jihadist monsters. Moreover, any aid sent to Gaza shall land into the hands of Hamas terrorists, which would help these savages in public support. For the sake of prompt release of the hostages, Israeli government and Israel’s allies in the Western countries need to issue a statement calling upon Gazans to revolt against Hamas and other terrorist groups, and force these monsters in releasing the hostages. At the same time, as some of the Gazans claim they are being captivated by Hamas, to prove this claim, people in Gaza now need to join Israel’s ongoing operations of annihilating Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups.

At the same time, Mahmoud Abbas needs to issue a warning to his “envoys” in foreign countries asking them to refrain from working as representatives of Hamas. It may be mentioned here that, since October 7 Hamas pogrom on Israelis, envoys of Palestine in various counties are working in favor of Hamas and even collecting fund, which they would directly send to Hamas in Gaza. There is also possibility that these funds may not be at all sent to Gaza. Instead those collector envoys may share the proceeds with corrupt Mahmoud Abbas and members of his administration.