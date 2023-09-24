The aftermath of Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s decline

After the assassination of military dictator Ziaur Rahman, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), an ultra-Islamist political party founded by him, came under the leadership of his widow, Khaleda Zia. Under her leadership, the BNP transformed into a pro-democracy force, notably during her nine-year struggle against military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, which eventually led to the restoration of democracy through a mass movement. Khaleda Zia is widely regarded as the lifeline of the BNP due to her pivotal role in the party’s history. However, her own son, Tarique Rahman, who has been in self-exile since 2007, has consistently rejected this reality.

Tarique Rahman has faced convictions in several cases in Bangladesh, resulting in a life-term imprisonment for his direct involvement in terrorism and cross-border terrorist activities. Notably, he was implicated in the August 21, 2004 grenade attacks aimed at assassinating Sheikh Hasina and other leaders of the Awami League. Another case involves Tarique Rahman’s role in a 10-truck arms haul in 2004, where he and other BNP leaders were accused of supplying weapons and explosives to separatist groups in India’s northeastern states.

For nearly two decades, US authorities have considered Tarique Rahman, the acting chairman of the BNP, as “notorious” and “widely feared”. He has been described as a symbol of “kleptocratic government and violent politics in Bangladesh”. A confidential cable from the US ambassador in Bangladesh, James F. Moriarty, dated November 3, 2008, sought the suspension of Tarique Rahman’s entry into the United States. Ambassador Moriarty cited Tarique’s “egregious political corruption” that negatively affected US national interests.

The cable also highlighted Tarique Rahman’s accumulation of illicit wealth, with multiple extortion cases pending against him based on the testimony of prominent business owners he allegedly victimized. The BNP leader faced accusations of demanding bribes, embezzlement, tax evasion, and concealing ill-gotten wealth. Despite facing numerous charges, Tarique managed to manipulate the judicial process and secure his release on bail before seeking medical treatment in the UK.

In recent years, Tarique Rahman has assumed sole decision-making authority within the BNP, effectively sidelining senior party leaders, including the secretary-general. This consolidation of power has led to criticism that he is guided by sycophants and individuals lacking political acumen, diminishing the party’s appeal and support among its followers.

With Khaleda Zia’s health deteriorating due to multiple ailments, the future of the BNP remains uncertain. Her inability to return to politics further complicates the party’s prospects.

In Bangladesh, responsible opposition parties play a vital role in a thriving democracy. They serve as checks and balances to the ruling party, scrutinize government policies, offer alternative viewpoints, and ensure the interests of citizens are safeguarded. However, the BNP has struggled to maintain its vibrancy and grassroots support over the past 15 years, during which it has been out of power.

The erosion of the BNP’s grassroots support has hampered its ability to mobilize anti-government movements effectively. Protests and demonstrations require well-organized structures, which the BNP has struggled to maintain, resulting in difficulties in rallying supporters for sustained protests.

The BNP’s demand for the resignation of the current government and the reinstatement of a caretaker government faces significant challenges, including the Awami League’s firm grip on power and the absence of a consensus on the caretaker government system. Moreover, internal divisions and organizational weaknesses within the BNP have made it challenging to garner widespread support for their demands.

The decline of the BNP has benefited the ruling Awami League, allowing it to consolidate power and operate with reduced opposition. The Awami League has solidified its authority, attracted fresh talent, and pushed through policies with greater ease.

As Bangladesh’s political landscape evolves, the BNP must rebuild its grassroots support and revitalize its organizational strength to remain a potent force in the country’s politics.