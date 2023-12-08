The complex landscape of Rohingya refugee crisis

As the dust settles on the concrete road, transitioning from a well-trodden path to a makeshift one flanked by barbed wire fences and shelters of bamboo and tarpaulin, a stark reality unfolds in Cox’s Bazar – the Rohingya refugee camps. In the midst of this seemingly forsaken landscape, where memories of old trees and crop fields have given way to the resilience of a displaced community, a shared commitment emerges. Bright-eyed children, men, and women congregate in distribution centers, stalls selling daily wares, and refugee volunteers in uniform create a bustling community amidst the challenges.

Returning to Cox’s Bazar after a five-year hiatus reveals a landscape altered by time – some changes for the better, while others cast a shadow on the horizon. What was once deemed a humanitarian emergency in 2017-2018 has now evolved into a protracted situation, transforming the initial brown, dusty hills into regreened landscapes, a testament to human efforts to restore the natural cover of the area. Make-shift home kitchen gardens flourish atop the plastic roofs of shelters, and learning centers, improved sanitation, and sturdier handmade bridges dot the landscape.

The United Nations and NGO staff, once a visible mass earnestly teeming for the refugees, now operate in a more structured and organized manner. They join hands with Bangladeshi organizations, collectively working towards the shared goal of refugee protection alongside the well-established Government of Bangladesh’s Camp-in-Charge Offices that punctuate the camps.

As the soothing breeze heralds the arrival of the Bangladeshi winter, a canopy above casting a pleasant ambiance, the refugees’ yearning for their homeland remains palpable. The ardent desire to repatriate, tempered by the tenuous hopes amidst the re-flaring of conflict in Myanmar, paints a complex picture of resilience.

In my capacity as the incoming Representative of the UN Refugee Agency in Bangladesh, I find myself humbled and motivated by the possibilities and responsibilities that this role entails – possibilities and responsibilities made possible only through collective action across humanitarian and development sectors.

Over decades, the people of Bangladesh have exhibited unwavering generosity in sheltering Rohingya fleeing violence in Myanmar. Memories of Ukhiya and Teknaf families opening their doors in solidarity to the persecuted arrivals echo in the present, embodying the kindness and humanity that defines Bangladesh – a nation with living memories of over 10 million uprooted in 1971.

Despite the enduring spirit of generosity, the Rohingya refugees continue to grapple with aid dependency, having experienced little to no self-reliance since 2017. Global crises have further strained humanitarian resources, impacting each family as food rations reached a record low of USD 8 per person per month. Multiple complexities arise from a life in limbo, with safety risks posing a critical threat to the vulnerable.

The indomitable desire for education and skills development among the Rohingyas has become a beacon of resilience against tremendous odds, including indignity and risks faced by many in the camps. Constructive livelihood opportunities have the potential to support the refugees and enhance the local economy, necessitating a coordinated humanitarian-development-peace approach for sustainable solutions.

However, until these solutions materialize, urgent and collective efforts are imperative to allow refugees to navigate their daily lives without the looming threats of murder, kidnapping, abduction, and extortion – concerns that are on the rise. The dangerous sea journeys undertaken by Rohingya refugees further underscore the urgency of the situation.

The UNHCR’s high-level regional consultation on Rohingyas in October served as a crucial platform, bringing together governments, refugee-led organizations, the private sector, development actors, think-tanks, UN agencies, and NGOs. This gathering reaffirmed collective solidarity with Rohingya refugees and the countries hosting them, with a particular focus on Bangladesh. A collaborative approach to refocus efforts in the region is deemed essential, upholding the right of refugees to return safely and voluntarily to Myanmar when conditions permit.

As the upcoming Global Refugee Forum, organized by UNHCR in mid-December, approaches, a dedicated session on the Rohingya situation takes precedence despite the myriad competing refugee crises across the globe. This multi-stakeholder dialogue offers an opportunity to sustain attention on the protection and solutions needed, culminating in a Multistakeholder Pledge dedicated to the Rohingya.

The dramatic and tragic barriers faced by Rohingya refugees with the local communities, whether physical or emotional, come into stark relief. Experience from refugee management worldwide emphasizes the necessity of building bridges across refugee and host communities for mutual thriving, peace, and harmony, allowing both to benefit from the facilities and attention that the Cox’s Bazar region receives.

While discussions on sustainable return possibilities continue, a watchful eye must remain on the volatile situation in Rakhine and Myanmar. The international community’s unwavering support for the Rohingya in Bangladesh is crucial. As a ‘returnee’ to this challenging ‘operation’ in a country that holds both beauty and resilience, I implore all of us to persist in our coordinated efforts to ensure refugees live in safety, dignity, and maintain hope for a better future. The collective commitment to the Rohingya cause transcends borders and echoes the shared humanity that binds us all.