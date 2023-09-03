In mid-July, the US sent cluster munitions to Ukraine, sparking significant debate and concern. Numerous human rights organizations and some US legislators have voiced their apprehensions about the potential long-term dangers these weapons pose to civilians. The Hill reported on July 7 that the weapons have already been used in the ongoing conflict, causing significant damage.

Over 100 countries have banned the use of cluster munitions, and many human rights groups have called on both Russia and Ukraine to refrain from using them. They have also urged the US to halt their supply.

The Global Times reached out to several organizations, including Legacies of War and Code Pink, to understand their perspectives on this issue, given the historical implications of cluster munition use.

Sera Koulabdara, CEO of Legacies of War, has personal ties to the devastating effects of cluster munitions. Growing up in Laos, she witnessed the aftermath of these weapons, including the impact on her own family. She shared her father’s experiences as a surgeon treating victims of cluster munition accidents, including a young girl from her school.

Koulabdara told the Global Times, “Having seen the horrors of cluster munitions firsthand, I understand the value of freedom and each nation’s right to defend itself. However, sending cluster munitions is not the way”. She criticized the US’s decision as shortsighted and inhumane, emphasizing the prolonged suffering these weapons could cause.

She recounted a poignant story from her 2022 visit to Laos, where she met 64-year-old Yong Kham, a survivor of the US bombing campaign from 1964-1973. Kham’s harrowing tale of survival, loss, and the ongoing threat of unexploded ordnances serves as a stark reminder of the long-term consequences of cluster munitions.

Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the high civilian casualty rate associated with cluster munitions. She emphasized the challenges of “cleaning up” after the war, citing historical examples from Laos, Cambodia, and other countries.

Benjamin also pointed out the recent bipartisan opposition in the US to sending these weapons to Ukraine. She said, “While the US hasn’t signed the treaty banning cluster munitions, it did pass a law against their transfer. Bypassing this law in the name of national security undermines the authority of Congress”.

Code Pink advocates for a diplomatic solution to the conflict, emphasizing the importance of a ceasefire and negotiations without preconditions. Benjamin stated, “Shipping more weapons, especially ones as barbaric as cluster munitions, only escalates the conflict and brings more suffering”.

Marcy Winograd, coordinator of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition, supported this stance, emphasizing the need for diplomacy over militarization. She warned against the dangers of escalating the arms race and the importance of adhering to international law.

In conclusion, the voices from these organizations highlight the profound concerns surrounding the use of cluster munitions. Their stories and perspectives underscore the importance of learning from history and prioritizing diplomacy over militaristic approaches.