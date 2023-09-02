The lingering shadows of Cluster bombs: A Vietnam war veteran’s perspective on the Ukraine crisis

The Vietnam War witnessed the extensive use of cluster bombs by the US, targeting regions in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Between 1964 and 1973, the US released over two million tons of these bomblets, especially over Laos. A staggering 80 million tons failed to detonate, making Laos the most bombed nation per capita globally. With the US supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, there are growing concerns that Ukraine might mirror Laos’s tragic history.

The Global Times recently engaged in a profound conversation with a US Vietnam War veteran to understand his perspective on the US’s decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine and its potential repercussions.

Retired US Air Force officer Mike Burton, who piloted aircrafts that dropped bomblets over Laos, is haunted by the devastation he witnessed. The extensive bombing campaign during the “secret war” phase of the Vietnam War remains one of his most profound regrets.

Today, Burton chairs the board of Legacies of War, an organization dedicated to raising awareness about the bombing of Laos during the Vietnam War. They are also set to lead the US Campaign to Ban Landmines and Cluster Munitions in the upcoming year.

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Burton expressed his deep remorse for the cluster bomb attacks on Laos, cautioning Ukraine against a similar fate. Drawing from his harrowing experiences, he emphasized the catastrophic consequences that could befall both Ukraine and the US, urging the US government to reconsider its decision to send an $800-million military aid package, including cluster munitions, to Ukraine.

Burton’s war memories

Burton’s military journey began in 1962 when he joined the US Air Force. By 1966, he was part of the 56th Air Commando Wing (ACW). Their primary mission was to disrupt the flow of resources from North Vietnam through the Ho Chi Minh Trail to South Vietnam, a trail predominantly located in Laos.

Burton vividly recalls the relentless bombing over Laos, with attacks occurring every eight minutes, day and night, for almost a decade. The aircrafts he was associated with, primarily the T-28, were responsible for a significant portion of the bombing. The aftermath of these bombings left the land littered with unexploded ordnances, posing a constant threat to the local population.

Burton’s memories are filled with the haunting images of the aftermath of these bombings. He recalls the chilling words of a Laotian who described the bombings as “rain”, with entire villages and valleys decimated and countless civilians losing their lives.

The US’s covert bombing campaign was only exposed during a congressional hearing in 1971. Yet, the full extent of the devastation from this “secret war” in Laos remains largely concealed from the American populace.

Burton’s personal experiences during the war have left him with deep-seated guilt and trauma. He recounts witnessing the tragic consequences of unexploded ordnances firsthand, with many Laotian children and adults suffering severe injuries or death.

One particularly haunting memory for Burton was a conversation with a Laotian school teacher who, when asked how Burton could help, simply replied, “To leave”. Tragically, on a subsequent visit, Burton discovered that the teacher had been assassinated.

Cluster Munitions: A deadly legacy

Cluster munitions are explosive weapons that release numerous submunitions over a vast area, causing widespread damage. These bomblets, when landing on soft or wet terrains, often fail to detonate immediately but can explode later due to external triggers, posing a long-term threat to civilians.

Burton’s post-war life has been marked by efforts to raise awareness about the consequences of the Vietnam War and to advocate against the use of cluster munitions. He has been actively involved in detonating unexploded ordnances and has founded the Immigrant and Refugee Committee Organization, assisting immigrants and refugees worldwide, including those from Ukraine.

With Ukraine receiving cluster munitions from the US, Burton emphasizes the potential long-term dangers. Numerous human rights organizations have voiced their concerns, highlighting the threats posed by unexploded cluster munitions to civilians in both Russia and Ukraine.

Burton’s plea is clear: he urges the US to take responsibility for its actions and to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by these deadly weapons.