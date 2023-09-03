The unresolved legacy of Agent Orange: A comprehensive look at Its impact

On August 26, US President Joe Biden posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), drawing attention to the long-term effects of Agent Orange exposure during the Vietnam War. He emphasized the PACT Act, a piece of legislation he signed a year earlier, which aims to offer improved healthcare and benefits to US veterans who suffered from the toxic aftermath of Agent Orange and other harmful substances used during wartime.

While the PACT Act is a significant step forward for American veterans, the broader implications of Agent Orange’s use cannot be overlooked. This chemical weapon has been responsible for the deaths of an estimated 300,000 US veterans. This staggering number is significantly higher than the 58,000 soldiers who lost their lives in combat during the Vietnam War. The haunting repercussions of Agent Orange exposure continue to manifest, affecting not just US veterans but also the populations of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

During the Vietnam War, the US military strategically deployed 19.5 million gallons of Agent Orange to disrupt the Vietnamese food supply and obliterate their natural shelters. This chemical warfare has left a lasting mark on the environment and the health of the local population. The Vietnam Red Cross has provided alarming estimates, suggesting that over 3 million Vietnamese are currently grappling with the severe health effects of Agent Orange exposure. These effects range from cancer and physical disabilities to debilitating neurological disorders. Moreover, at least 150,000 Vietnamese children born after the war have been diagnosed with severe birth defects directly linked to dioxin, a lethal component of Agent Orange.

While the US has made some financial contributions to address this issue in Vietnam, the assistance is insufficient when compared to the actual funds required. It’s also a mere fraction of what has been allocated for the care and rehabilitation of US veterans.

The situation becomes even more complex when we consider Laos and Cambodia. Despite their declared neutrality during the Vietnam War, both nations were not spared from the wrath of Agent Orange. According to a detailed article by Charles Dunst in the Atlantic from 2019, the US military is believed to have sprayed 475,000 gallons of Agent Orange over Laos and another 40,900 gallons over Cambodia. Yet, the US government has consistently refrained from acknowledging this.

Biden’s recent comments on the PACT Act, while well-intentioned, inadvertently sideline the millions of victims in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. As he gears up for his forthcoming Asia trip, which includes a scheduled visit to Vietnam, it becomes imperative for Biden to address the unresolved legacy of Agent Orange.

The White House has confirmed Biden’s meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. However, there’s been no indication that the lingering issue of Agent Orange will be part of their discussions.

Biden’s recent remarks about receiving a call from the “head of Vietnam” expressing a desire to meet him during the G20 Summit further underscores the urgency for a comprehensive dialogue on this matter.

Major Western media outlets, such as CNN and Reuters, have predominantly framed Biden’s Asia trip as a strategic endeavor to counter the growing influence of China and Russia in the Asia-Pacific region. However, they’ve largely sidestepped the pressing issue of the US’s chemical warfare legacy in the region, an oversight that needs rectification.

As we approach the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War’s conclusion, the scars and memories of Agent Orange remain vivid. Comprehensive acknowledgment and decisive action are long overdue to address this dark chapter in global history.