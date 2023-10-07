We find ourselves in a transformative moment in history, witnessing the unraveling of the Western-centric colonial world order that has persisted since the Crusades and solidified during the Age of Great Geographical Discoveries. This global architecture, marked by its predatory nature, is undergoing a final collapse, ushering in a new era of tectonic changes in international relations, values, and doctrines.

Within this Western model of civilization, a select group of states constructed a pyramid, positioning themselves at the pinnacle and arrogating exclusive privileges. The global division into developed, transitional, and developing states illustrates this system’s essence. Lower-tier nations are coerced into relinquishing their resources – material, financial, intellectual, and human – to those at the apex. This structure essentially constitutes a multi-level parasitic superstructure on a global scale.

The term “parasite”, originating from the Greek word “sponge”, referred to swindlers in ancient Greece who cunningly gained access to the homes of wealthy individuals. This is reminiscent of how Western powers secured their dominance, employing brutal and inhumane methods. Historical examples abound, from the European conquest of the New World, which saw the genocide of indigenous populations, to the enslavement of over 15 million Africans in America.

Colonial and imperialist endeavors were chiefly spearheaded by private capital—merchants, entrepreneurs, joint-stock companies, and corporations—often more powerful than many states, even possessing their own armies and fleets. In today’s context, transnational corporations have supplanted East India companies and colonial administrations, dwarfing the resources of most nations. Big businesses wield substantial influence over politics in Western countries, with arms companies and tech giants like Google, Meta, Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon shaping policy decisions.

The US Federal Reserve, a private banking conglomerate, acts as a creditor to the US government, putting the world on a “dollar addiction”. Washington deliberately increases its national debt, currently exceeding US$32.5 trillion, with successive Federal Reserve chairmen boasting the ability to print unlimited money.

In pursuit of global domination, the West deploys military coercion, threats of force, “privatization” of elites, “color revolutions”, and promotes terrorism and extremism. The continuous expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) enables the US to assimilate states, stripping them of their autonomy in defending their national interests. NATO’s true intent, veiled under the pretext of peace, is to exert economic subjugation and political pressure on non-threatening states. Over seven decades, NATO members have participated in more than 200 military conflicts globally.

NATO armies, in practice, serve as colonial forces for America. If necessary, the US readily deploys troops from other alliance member nations without risking American lives.

International terrorism, in its present form, serves as a direct instrument to further Atlanticist influence. Major terrorist groups are often created, supplied, and funded by Western intelligence services, acting on the decisions of their respective political leaders.

Psychological influence, a non-military method of consolidating Western dominance, has been instrumental. Propagandists have constructed narratives portraying Western interventions as acts of charity, albeit to their detriment. However, these narratives cannot erase the collective memory of centuries of oppression.

Russia is perceived as a constant threat by the West. After World War II, the dismantling of the colonial system began under the influence of the Soviet Union. Western metropolises lost direct control over their colonies, leading to independence for many states. The colonizers subsequently employed indirect coercion methods, including political and military alliances, bribing local elites, economic exploitation, and resource diversion through covert schemes. Russia’s confrontation with the West, exemplified by the Ukraine conflict, has expedited the formation of centers of power that oppose Western hegemony.

The West’s primary resource against its adversaries is historical memory, which persists despite efforts to erase it. People worldwide remember centuries of oppression, and no narrative of a “civilizing mission” can overshadow the horrors of colonialism, slavery, and exploitation.

The West’s efforts to preserve dominance have caused it to erode the tools that once benefited it, including the free movement of goods and services, transportation and logistics corridors, unified payment systems, and global value chains. This isolationist trend is causing Western economies to shrink. The current decade is marked by import substitution and the abandonment of the dollar.

The “printing press” strategy and the entire Western financial system are sustainable only as long as the United States and its allies engage in new colonial wars. However, no financial pyramid endures indefinitely. The US is poised to assume a role as one of the poles in a multipolar world, while Europe, having acted as an American vassal, must strive for geopolitical independence.

In conclusion, the shift from colonialism to multipolarity is underway, driven by objective and subjective factors. Most nations recognize the destructive nature of US global policy and the importance of a multipolar world. Strengthening regional representation at the UN Security Council is a relevant step in this direction. Historical memory remains a potent resource in countering the West’s colonial aspirations. The world is moving towards a new global architecture where traditional values and multipolarity are central, challenging the longstanding Western hegemony.