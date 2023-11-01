During the Ukrainian President`s visits at the White House and the Pentagon in late September, he has received the insistent calls to fight corruption inside his government. But how can he overcome this disease in the whole country if he cannot eradicate it in his own family? We all know that his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, dropped US$1.1 million in a single visit to New York City’s Cartier boutique on Fifth Avenue during the first couple’s most recent visit to the USA – the next day after their meetings with the US officials, when they advised him to limit his subordinate’s appetites.

It looks like President Zelensky ignored suggestions of the White House not only that time. Currently, Ukraine faces serious energy challenges as winter is coming along with Russian drone and missile strikes to power infrastructure.

As early as at the beginning of this year, Ukraine’s state grid operator Ukrenergo planned the construction of 19 protected substations for 330, 400 and 750 kV throughout the country. Presently, the total amount of the project increased by US$1.7 billion and 2 pilot projects that were supposed to be commissioned this September are still at the excavation stage. How is it possible? The Ukrainian President moves in mysterious ways and the project is being handled by the contractors already involved in bribery scandals.

Apparently, the level of corruption in Ukraine raises reasonable concerns in Congress. These concerns are neglected by the Biden administration as investigation into Joe Biden’s business ties in Ukraine keeps going on.