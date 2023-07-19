United States may cash-on Hero Alom incident

During the Dhaka-17 byelection, independent candidate Ashraful Alom alias Hero Alom came under physical assault, which has already attained attention of the United States and other Western nations, whereas on July 19, 2023, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and the Delegation of the European Union in a joint statement said: “We condemn the July 17 attack on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam. Violence has no place in the democratic process. We call for a full investigation and accountability for the perpetrators. Everyone involved in the upcoming elections should ensure that they are free, fair, and peaceful”.

Meanwhile, Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s representative in Washington DC, who holds White House press accreditation card by falsely introducing himself as the “US Correspondent” of “Just News”, a website which also is run by him from the United States has been making frantic bids in drawing attention of the US policymakers on the Hero Alom issue. Additionally, BNP’s representative William B Milam and another former diplomat are also meeting key individuals in the US Capitol with the request of imposing visa restrictions on total 87 individuals comprising politicians, civil-military officials, members of law enforcement and security agencies.

Earlier in April this year, a delegation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led by party’s Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met US ambassador Peter Haas at his official residence in Dhaka. BNP’s Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Organizing Secretary Shama Obaid also attended the meeting. Although US embassy in its press release said, during the meeting issues related to holding a free, fair and transparent national election was emphasized, according to a credible source, BNP leader Shama Obaid requested the US ambassador to considering suspending imports from Bangladesh “at least for three months” once the schedule for holding “another one-sided” election without participation of Bangladesh Nationalist Party is declared.

BNP leaders also assured Ambassador Peter Haas that the party will “respect requests from Washington” in regards to abstaining from having any further development projects with China, India and Russia, while it will openly declare solidarity with Western “initiatives” against Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Shama Obaid further said, “since America is the biggest donor and investor in Bangladesh and a major importer of apparel from the country, withdrawing financial assistance and investments and stopping imports would compel Awami League in transferring power to a government of national unity, which will hold a free and fair election by the end of this year”.

She further said, unless Washington takes stern measures immediately, Awami League will repeat another rigged election with the collaboration of Jatiya Party and other leftist political forces.

Commenting on the July 17 attacks on independent candidate Hero Alom, a policymaker in Washington DC told Blitz Contributor Anita Mathur “This is getting a new turn and it will play like Achilles Heel or fuel the US plans to unseat the government in Bangladesh. Washington may impose visa restrictions on dozens of individuals soon, which may ultimately complicate the situation further.

Meanwhile, according to media report, Alom was taking pictures with fans when a group of people approached him and stated that it was not the appropriate time or place to shoot TikTok content. When he responded, they chased him and physically assaulted him. Law enforcement officers intervened, and Alom managed to escape in a car.

Dhaka’s English newspaper The Daily Star in a report said:

The government is embarrassed by Monday’s attack on Ashraful Hossain Alom and is trying to find out who instigated the assault and why, sources said.

The government thinks the incident, towards the end of voting for the Dhaka-17 by-election, could have been staged to put the government in a spot of bother when a European Union delegation is visiting Bangladesh to assess the overall situation ahead of the next general election, the sources added.

Supporters of MP-elect Mohammad Ali Arafat, wearing badges of “boat”, the Awami League’s electoral symbol, assaulted independent candidate Ashraful, popularly known as Hero Alom, after forcing him to leave the polling center at Banani Bidyaniketan School and College around 3:20pm.

“We will investigate the incident and identify those responsible for the attack during the peaceful by-election. We are trying to ascertain the motive of the attack and identify the instigators”, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters yesterday after a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis at his Secretariat office.

“The government had made all arrangements to ensure peaceful voting. Why did the incident take place towards the end of voting?”

Asaduzzaman assured Lewis of a proper investigation into the incident and informed her about the arrest of seven people in connection with the attack.

He said the rest of the attackers would be held after analyzing the footage from CCTV cameras.

Before meeting the home minister, Lewis tweeted that the UN was concerned about the attack.

“The fundamental human right of everyone to participate in elections without violence should be guaranteed and protected”, she wrote.