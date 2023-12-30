Upcoming general election is not a mere theatrical performance

In the ever-evolving landscape of democratic governance, the fundamental tenet lies in the power vested in the hands of the people—the voters. However, recent developments cast a shadow over the sanctity of this democratic principle, as exemplified in Badiuzzaman Bay’s article, “Voters without choice are just glorified dummies” Published on The Daily Star. While acknowledging the concerns raised, it is essential to delve into the complexities surrounding the upcoming election, exploring avenues for a more vibrant, inclusive, and genuinely democratic process.

Bay argues that the absence of credible opposition, particularly with the exclusion of parties like BNP, relegates voters to the status of “glorified dummies”. The election is portrayed as a mere formality, with the outcome predetermined in favor of the ruling Awami League. In this counter article, we aim to dissect the multifaceted dynamics at play, emphasizing the importance of reinvigorating democratic ideals and ensuring that voters have meaningful choices.

Firstly, it is crucial to acknowledge that the exclusion of significant political players can indeed undermine the competitive spirit of an election. A robust democracy thrives on the clash of diverse ideologies, ensuring that voters are presented with a spectrum of choices that align with their beliefs and aspirations. In the absence of such diversity, the democratic process risks becoming a mere ritual, devoid of the vigor that comes from a genuinely contested political arena.

While Mr. Bay highlights the notion of “dummy candidates” or independents, it is essential to recognize that these individuals play a vital role in offering alternative perspectives and representing marginalized voices. A truly democratic system should encourage the participation of independents, safeguarding their ability to contribute meaningfully to the political discourse. Instead of dismissing them as mere dummies, their presence should be celebrated as a testament to the richness of democratic dialogue.

Furthermore, the counter article contends that the responsibility for a thriving democracy extends beyond the Election Commission and political parties. It is a shared responsibility that encompasses civil society, the media, and the electorate itself. Active civic engagement, informed by a robust media landscape, is pivotal in holding those in power accountable and ensuring that the democratic process remains dynamic and reflective of the people’s will.

Badiuzzaman Bay suggests that the ruling party’s efforts to mobilize voters, even those dissatisfied with the government, may be viewed as a coercive strategy. However, it is crucial to recognize that encouraging voter turnout, regardless of political affiliations, is a positive step toward promoting civic participation. The emphasis on the right to vote should not be perceived solely as a tactic to secure a favorable outcome but as an acknowledgment of the citizens’ agency in shaping their governance.

The article also touches upon the delicate balance the ruling party must maintain to avoid the unexpected success of independents and allied parties. While this balancing act may be perceived as a strategic move, it underscores the inherent unpredictability that should be an integral part of any genuinely democratic election. The fear of an orchestrated victory, as raised by Bay, should prompt a reevaluation of the electoral process, ensuring that it remains transparent, competitive, and reflective of the diverse opinions within the electorate.

Addressing the alleged use of intimidation tactics, including threats and coercion, is imperative in safeguarding the democratic process. The counter article contends that a fair and competitive election cannot coexist with fear-induced participation. It emphasizes the need for a level playing field, where voters feel secure in expressing their preferences without apprehension of reprisals.

Moreover, the article challenges the notion that dissenting voters, even if participating as a form of protest, inadvertently strengthen the status quo. It argues that dissent, when channeled through the democratic process, is a powerful tool for expressing discontent and catalyzing positive change. By acknowledging dissent as a legitimate part of the democratic fabric, the ruling party can demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity and responsiveness to the diverse opinions within the electorate.

Reviving democracy requires a collective effort from all stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming election stands as a beacon of genuine democratic expression rather than a mere theatrical performance.