As Bangladesh prepares for its 12th Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliamentary) elections on January 7, 2023 the nation anticipates a crucial milestone in its development trajectory. Set to graduate from the LDC status in 2026, these elections hold significance not just locally but have drawn international attention, particularly from the United States and its allies, urging a free, fair, and inclusive electoral process. Despite repeated assurances from the government and the independent Election Commission, external pressures persist.

The intrusion of foreign opinions into our internal affairs has been a recurrent issue, notably surrounding concerns voiced by Western nations under the guise of democratic principles, human rights, and stability.

However, every nation possesses a unique cultural, social, and economic identity, warranting decisions regarding national interests and political events to be driven by its people. Yet, foreign interference often disregards these distinctions, driven by geopolitical interests rather than genuine concern.

The political landscape of the subcontinent bears its unique complexities, marked by democratic systems marred by divisions. While emotive decision-making persists, the region’s history reflects achievements in attaining independence through democratic means, without external intervention.

Geopolitically, interventions by major powers like the US often trigger counteractivity, as seen in Russia’s recent stance accusing the US of meddling in Bangladesh’s domestic politics, highlighting the nation’s heightened significance in global power struggles.

India, traditionally aligned with the US, along with Russia and China, underscores the sovereignty of Bangladesh’s elections as internal affairs, diverging from the US stance. Other nations such as France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Japan maintain their unique perspectives and priorities concerning Bangladesh. However, despite global alignment on various issues, differences emerge in approaches toward Bangladesh’s elections and labor rights.

The growing geopolitical conflict between major economies like the US and China amplifies Bangladesh’s significance, positioning the nation as a pivotal player in regional stability and economic growth. Bangladesh’s distinctive development model, self-sufficiency, and innovative solutions to global challenges have garnered attention and respect globally. However, the persistence of political crises poses a threat to the country’s progress and economic stability.

The collective desire for the country’s development resonates among its citizens, with political unity seen as pivotal in driving progress. Divisions among political factions not only hinder nation-building efforts but also exacerbate public apprehension and suffering. Strikes and blockades, camouflaged as exercises of democratic rights, only add to the woes of ordinary citizens.

In the face of these challenges, unity emerges as a critical need for Bangladeshis. Addressing internal issues without external interference is essential to avoid further divisions. Constructive dialogue and locally-driven initiatives remain the key to ushering positive change and sustaining the nation’s development trajectory. As Bangladeshis navigate these crucial times, their collective strength and determination to resolve internal matters independently will pave the way for a brighter future.