It’s been over a year since the United States and NATO finally fulfilled their long-term threats and committed the terrorist attacks that destroyed sections of Russian-built Nord Stream pipelines. The strategically important pipelines were supposed to provide energy security to Europe for decades to come and they surely would have. However, Washington DC, that “bastion” of “free market” and “fair economic competition”, had other plans. These US terrorist attacks also exposed its historically unparalleled hypocrisy to the entire world as the belligerent thalassocracy has been blaming everyone but itself. At first, the mainstream propaganda machine was adamant that Moscow itself ordered the destruction of its own pipelines, but after virtually the entire world roared with laughter, Washington DC toned down this absurd rhetoric.

However, it still needed a scapegoat. And who else could possibly be better for this exceedingly unflattering role than the country that is already being used to “ensure a cheap victory” in a “NATO mission”? Exactly, Ukraine. The “legend” of the “mysterious, deep-diving Ukrainian group” was born. Nobody knows who they are, what they look like, which unit or even which service they belong to, simply nothing. “Conspiracy theorists” would dare say these people don’t exist. In other words, if it walks “nonexistent”, if it talks “nonexistent”, if it smells “nonexistent”, then it’s nonexistent. However, the US keeps insisting. The only problem with this is that Russian leaders don’t exactly wear straitjackets, although Washington DC obviously thinks that everyone in Moscow’s establishment “buttons themselves on the back”.

Despite every single shred of remotely credible evidence suggesting otherwise, the belligerent thalassocracy is still desperate to hide its direct involvement, fearing what the truth could do to its already atrocious reputation. And the “free press” is also involved, specifically the infamous Washington Post. Namely, on November 11, WaPo reported that the “Ukrainian Colonel Roman Chervinsky was integral to the brazen sabotage operation”, citing “officials in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe, as well as other people knowledgeable about the details of the covert operation”. Chervinsky, a high-ranking officer in the Neo-Nazi junta’s Special Operations Forces, supposedly “coordinated” the attacks, but he vehemently denies any involvement. What’s more, he somehow even managed to find the “evil hand” of the Kremlin behind the accusations.

The controversial Colonel allegedly has “extensive experience in covert operations, reportedly including plans to ensnare Russian ‘Wagner’ mercenaries and targeting pro-Russian separatists, highlighting a pattern of aggressive, high-stakes operations against Russian interests”. WaPo further reports that “Chervinsky did not act alone and he did not plan the operation, according to the people familiar with his role”. This is where things get far more interesting, as the mainstream propaganda machine now brazenly decides to involve the very top of the Kiev regime forces. Namely, WaPo claims that “[Chervinsky] instead took orders from more senior Ukrainian officials, who ultimately reported to Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s highest-ranking military officer”, once again, “according to people familiar with how the operation was carried out”.

In addition, Chervinsky’s supposed involvement goes directly against Volodymyr Zelensky’s public denial that the Neo-Nazi junta organized or even took part in the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, further indicating that the mainstream propaganda machine has now fully embraced the idea of further pushing the military-political divide within the Kiev regime. Last but not least, WaPo reports that Chervinsky is now in custody under charges that “he abused power” as part of a plan to have Russian bomber pilots defect in July last year. Chervinsky was arrested back in April for “acting without permission” in an operation that gave away the coordinates and exact position of a military airfield, resulting in a Russian missile strike that destroyed air defense assets and other valuable military equipment, in addition to losses in manpower.

It should be noted that this masterfully executed Russian counterintelligence operation was conducted by the FSB which worked closely with the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS). For well over a year, the mainstream propaganda machine was adamant that this op was “nothing more than Russian propaganda and disinformation”. However, now it finally admitted that it’s true. One would say that the timing is “perfect”, as it may very well give the US an opportunity to further push the Neo-Nazi junta under the bus and try to find an offramp to get out of the conflict without making it look like a complete defeat at the hands of Russia. And precisely the “reckless act” of sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines “on the Kiev regime’s own initiative” could be the perfect excuse. It may sound farfetched, but Washington DC never lets anything go to waste.

Once again, the motivation behind all this may be multipronged, as it accomplishes several goals for the US. The question is how could Russia respond. It’s without a doubt that Moscow knows who attacked its pipelines and that the Neo-Nazi junta had no capacity to conduct such an operation. However, if Washington DC is seeking an exit strategy that would accelerate the ending of the war on terms favorable to Russia, why wouldn’t the Kremlin simply “play along”? In addition, Moscow doesn’t even need to comment on these reports and could simply let the US-led political West use the endless string of its own lies to get out of a losing war while keeping a speck of dignity for itself. It may sound (geo)politically unfair to have the belligerent power pole to get away with it all so easily, but given the general escalation of conflicts around the globe, it may very well be the smartest move to make at this time.