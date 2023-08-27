Why are Bangladeshi ministers repeatedly discussing the possibility of sanctions?

Recent comments by Bangladeshi ministers regarding potential sanctions have sparked discussions about the country’s diplomatic relations. On May 21, 2023, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque expressed his belief that the United States would not impose additional sanctions on Bangladesh.

He emphasized that Bangladesh values its independence and doesn’t take interference in its internal affairs lightly. Minister Razzaque remained optimistic, drawing a parallel with Egypt’s situation where the US continued its support despite an authoritarian regime backed by the military.

“Some newspaper might have written something about sanctions. I think Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is right that Bangladesh, as an independent nation, does not expect or take it easily when other countries interfere in its internal matters”, the minister told journalists.

“And why would they [US] impose sanctions? I think they won’t impose sanctions. They will understand the reality and help us hold a free and fair election”.

“I am an optimistic person. I don’t think America will impose more sanctions on us no matter what the newspapers write. And even if they [US] do, we’ll have to [live] with that as an independent nation”.

Razzaque cited the case of Egypt as an instance in support of his argument. He said the US continued supporting Egypt despite its government’s authoritarian rule backed by the military.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen responded to a news article about possible US sanctions on May 22, 2023. He questioned the validity of the article, highlighting the absence of credible sources. While acknowledging that the US imposes sanctions on numerous countries, he expressed hope that the US would reconsider such a step.

He said he had no idea if there would be more US sanctions. “They never tell us beforehand. America is imposing thousands of sanctions on almost every country.

“We hope America will come to its senses and not do this”.

During the BRICS summit on August 24, 2023, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for an end to the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions. She emphasized the importance of rejecting artificial divisions and weaponizing universal norms and values.

She said, “In Global South, we should say ‘No’ to artificial choices and divisions being thrown at us. We must reject attempts to weaponize universal norms and values. We need to stop the cycle of sanctions and counter-sanctions. We must speak out against all threats, provocations and commission of war”.

In recent months, leaders from both the ruling Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been discussing the potential for sanctions. Notably, some BNP and Jatiya Party (JP) leaders welcomed the US visa policy for Bangladesh announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken in May 2023. However, certain leaders from the opposition have even suggested that the Biden administration impose sanctions on Bangladesh, despite the potential negative impact on the country’s economy.

Sanctions, historically, have not yielded positive outcomes for either the imposing country or the targeted nation, often resulting in widespread suffering for the population. If the US were to proceed with sanctions against Bangladesh, it could have severe repercussions for the people of the country. While such measures may not necessarily lead to the removal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power or aid the return of BNP to power, they would undoubtedly have far-reaching consequences.