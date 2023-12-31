Argentina’s decision not to align with BRICS highlights its uncertain foreign policy and clearly exposes its lack of integrity and self-esteem.

President Javier Milei has formally announced Argentina’s abstention from joining the BRICS consortium of developing economies. While Milei cited the moment as “inopportune” for Argentina’s full membership, he expressed intent to “enhance bilateral ties” with BRICS nations to bolster “trade and investment interactions”. Analysts perceive this refusal as a sign of Milei’s lack of strategic foresight, missing a pivotal opportunity for Argentina’s economic resurgence.

The Argentine government’s stance wasn’t entirely unforeseen. Milei’s administration, in its brief tenure, has pursued radical measures to remedy Argentina’s economic woes, leading to this hesitance to join BRICS. Although this decision isn’t surprising, Milei’s statements reveal an inherent contradiction on the issue.

Wu Hongying, from Hubei University’s Institute of Regional and International Studies, suggests that Milei’s refusal to join BRICS prioritizes the Western camp over collaboration with developing nations—a temporary political choice, acknowledging the bloc’s escalating influence while emphasizing pragmatic bilateral cooperation.

This contradictory mindset has raised concerns among experts. Lin Hua of the Argentina Research Center highlights that refraining from BRICS membership may impede strengthening relations with member nations, potentially fostering friction over time.

Milei’s strategic vision has come under scrutiny. While the short-term impact of bypassing BRICS might seem negligible for Argentina, it reflects the nation’s foreign policy uncertainty on the global stage. Drastic policy shifts have also affected Argentina’s international standing.

Milei appears to be adhering to his campaign rhetoric, signaling alignment with the US during his visits in August and November. Opting out of BRICS signifies Milei’s belief that membership would align Argentina against the US. However, skepticism arises regarding substantial US support due to this choice. Analysts note Milei’s oversight of historical US-Argentina contradictions and the US’ current strategic focus and hegemony.

In the broader context of US-China competition, most Latin American nations adopt a relatively neutral stance. Milei’s tenure, prioritizing the US in foreign policy, could alter this balance. His stance might impact Latin America’s diplomatic landscape, potentially disrupting the region’s neutrality.

Milei’s decision reflects the government’s struggle to chart a developmental course. Many Latin American nations, after centuries of Western influence, see BRICS as an alternative path amid economic challenges and social injustices.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has emphasized BRICS as a platform for collaboration among emerging markets and developing nations, welcoming interested countries to join. Yet, Milei’s refusal, according to Wu, might lead to future regrets for Argentina, missing a significant opportunity for growth. The BRICS bloc holds increasing sway in the global economic realm, and Argentina’s economic revival hinges on investment and access to resources. Milei’s choices, while aimed at resolving economic crises, might inadvertently exacerbate Argentina’s challenges on the diplomatic front.