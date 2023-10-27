Why Biden administration has turned Americans into global target?

According to the US State Department, Americans are advised not to travel to any country in the world as their lives may fall under threats. In an earlier announcement although the US State Department said, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution”, the latest announcement has increased the alert level by asking every American national to refrain from traveling any country in the world.

American citizens are advised to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to “receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas”.

It may be mentioned here that such announcement is unprecedented and had never happened in the history of the United States.

With this extremely disturbing travel alert, one may ask – what is the key reason that makes every American citizen a potential threat of potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions. Is it because of Joe Biden’s continuous disastrous foreign policy?

Since entering office in January 2020, Joe Biden has been committing continuous diplomatic blunders – in Afghanistan to Ukraine and in Iran. Everywhere, his actions either went in favor of radical Islamic forces, terror-patrons and neo-Nazis. When Biden abruptly withdrew from Afghanistan, he did not care about hundreds and thousands of Afghans who had directly or indirectly cooperated with the US forces against the Taliban in particular. Immediately after America’s withdrawal from Kabul, the country fell into the grips of Taliban jihadists and been turned into a sharia nation that denies rights of women and religious minorities and grossly commits human rights violations. America’s retreat from Afghanistan has once again turned the country into a potential terrorist launchpad and threat to the world.

Then we have witnessed Biden’s second blunder – in Ukraine, where he joined a war that actually can never be won by neo-Nazis in Kiev. While United States and Western nations were sending weapons and military hardware worth billions of dollars, a significant portion of it were going into underworld, who are selling these sophisticated weapons and explosives to various militancy and terrorist groups in the Middle East and the world. Terror-patron nation Iran shows particular enthusiasm in buying such sophisticated Western weapons from Ukrainian underworld.

During October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, it was accused that sophisticated Western weapons were used by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups which they had received from Iran.

Weeks before the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, some 500 jihadist terrorists from Hamas and allied Palestinian Islamic Jihad received specialized combat training in Iran, a report said.

The September training exercises which Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists took part in were led by officers of Iranian mullah regime’s notorious Quds Force, the foreign-operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Wall Street Journal reported on October 25, citing people familiar with intelligence related to the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Senior Palestinian officials and Iranian Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, the head of Quds Force, also attended the combat training, the report said.

The Biden Administration, however, continues to insist that its intelligence agencies have no information to suggest Iran either green-lighted or conducted training specifically to prepare for the events of October 7.

According to analysts, US President Joe Biden and members of his administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken are making frantic bids in hiding the fact about Iran’s direct involvement behind October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel as days before this nefarious attack, Biden gave US$6 billion to Iranian regime in exchange of hostages.

“The information that we have does not show a direct connection to the Hamas attacks on October 7 as it relates to Iran. Again, that’s something that we’ll continue to look closely at”, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said last week.

Hamas, which is largely funded by Iran, used high-tech surveillance equipment to plan the attacks. The terrorists also used aerial drones to disable Israeli observation posts. Some used paragliders to fly into Israel. Others rode on motorcycles, commonly used by Iranian paramilitary groups but not by Hamas until the October 7 attacks, regional analysts said.

“Before the war, Iran directly assisted Hamas with money, training and weapons and technological know-how”, said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman. “Even now, Iran is helping Hamas with intelligence”.

The Wall Street Journal, citing senior Hamas and Hizbullah kingpins, reported that the Quds Force helped plan the October 7 attack on Israel and gave the go-ahead for the attack during a meeting in Beirut on October 2 with leaders of Hamas and Hizbullah. An adviser to the Syrian government and a European official gave the same account of Iran’s involvement.

Iran has long provided training to terrorists across the Middle East, including Gaza militants, Afghan mercenaries who fight in Syria, Hizbullah fighters from Lebanon, Shiite forces from Iraq, and the Houthis from Yemen, said Saeid Golkar, an IRGC expert at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.