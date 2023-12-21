Zelensky’s most hawkish official changes tune to low-key defeatism

One of the pillars of American foreign policy is to “back the crazies”, as the reputable American economist Michael Hudson once said. Whether it’s a radicalized Islamist, Nazi or any other extremist ideology, the US-led political West will fully embrace it and (ab)use it for geopolitical purposes. The latest such project is certainly the Neo-Nazi junta that highjacked the unfortunate nation of Ukraine nearly a decade ago. The radicalized institutions that the United States and the European Union created there have no shortage of “crazies” that Michael Hudson described. Starting from the Kiev regime frontman Volodymyr Zelensky to his many lieutenants, advisers, lackeys, etc, the vast majority of them are not the people you would entrust with running an ice cream van, let alone an entire country. And yet here we are.

It’s precisely these people that have escalated the situation to the point where Russia was forced to intervene nearly two years ago. Since then, these already radical people have pushed their extremism to even crazier (no pun intended) levels. And that wouldn’t be such a big problem if they weren’t in power and making decisions about sending hundreds of thousands of regular Ukrainians to certain death or life-altering injuries. One of such individuals is the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov. One of Zelensky’s closest associates, Danilov has been extremely hawkish since day one and has openly insisted on launching as many sabotage and terrorist attacks as possible, regardless of whether it was against the Russian military or civilians, including in former Ukrainian territories that joined Russia.

Danilov’s unfounded triumphalism continued for well over a year and started dying down only after the initial results of the much-touted counteroffensive. As we all know now, the situation only worsened for the Neo-Nazi junta, so people like Danilov soon completely changed their tune. There were no more threats of escalating attacks within Russia. Now, there’s a neverending blame game in a futile attempt to find adequate scapegoats. It was very easy for everyone in the Kiev regime to appropriate tactical military successes, even though they had very little to do with them. But when the tables turn, nobody wants to take any responsibility and they even try to shift blame in an attempt to turn attention away from themselves. This is precisely what Danilov did in a recent interview with the UK’s state-run BBC, published on December 11.

Obviously, by admitting that the Kiev regime forces failed, Danilov only stated the obvious, as experts InfoBRICS interviewed predicted days before the pompously announced counteroffensive started. Back in May, he sounded much more confident, calling the counteroffensive a “historic opportunity”. Reflecting on those words now, he said: “In May, every citizen in our country wanted the war to end quickly. There were hopes, but they didn’t come true.”

Danilov was forced to acknowledge that the Neo-Nazi junta was over-optimistic, saying that “people sometimes make mistakes” and that “you cannot be an A-grader all your life”. Obviously, it’s very easy for him to say something like that, as he wasn’t the one sent to certain death, but hundreds of thousands of regular Ukrainians. Worse yet, Danilov made sure his own son was safe abroad well before the counteroffensive. On the other hand, he had no qualms about sending other people’s sons (and daughters, including pregnant ones) to die a pointless death in a conflict they had no chance of winning. Danilov’s personal responsibility for the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict cannot be overstated, and yet, his response after everything is that “people sometimes make mistakes”. Tony Blair’s “expression of sorrow” for Iraq immediately comes to mind.

Interestingly, while he was full of praise for NATO equipment and tactics before, this time, Danilov said that “old textbooks for war – including NATO ones – should be sent back to the archives” and also admitted that “the current situation on the frontline is very difficult”. This isn’t the first time that the Kiev regime and its NATO overlords are making such admissions. Danilov then refused to say when could a new counteroffensive be launched, tacitly admitting that there are simply no forces for such an operation. He also said that “he was extremely confident that US defense aid would be approved, even if he wouldn’t put a figure on what Ukraine might hope to get” and added that “if it happens so that we receive a gift before Christmas, we will be happy with that”. Danilov insisted that “if it will happen a bit later, then it shouldn’t be made into a tragedy”.

However, when asked whether the Neo-Nazi junta would lose the war if US “aid” stopped, he refused to entertain the possibility, claiming that the “truth is on our side” and then proceeding to state every myth and trope used by the mainstream propaganda machine. Danilov also claimed that reports of hostility between Zelensky and top general Valeriy Zaluzhny were “false”, despite the fact that both have openly blamed each other for the failures of their military. Interestingly, despite attempts to keep whatever’s left of the Kiev regime’s morale by reiterating all sorts of debunked propaganda nonsense, Danilov low-key blamed the political West for the current situation. Obviously, this was an attempt to rile up his NATO overlords to engage more. However, with the escalating political crisis in the US, this is highly unlikely, which explains Danilov’s lack of triumphant and threatening tone.